Infovista Appoints industry veteran Andrew Miceli to lead US market

Joins as VP Sales for US to drive sales and services operations

Paris, France – May 16th, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced the appointment of Andrew Miceli as Vice President of Sales for the US, where he will be responsible for the growth and development of Infovista sales and services operations in the region. Building on Infovista’s proven track record with Tier 1 mobile and wireline carriers, Miceli will work with CSPs and Enterprises to help them benefit from Infovista’s network lifecycle automation approach.

Andrew brings over 28 years of Telecommunications industry technical sales and leadership experience to Infovista. He began his career in the US Army before taking on technical engineering roles at Anritsu and Acterna, and gained valuable expertise growing, transforming and leading high-performance US and global sales teams at Superconductor Technologies, Schema, Teoco (including their integration of Aircom), and most recently Ookla before joining Infovista. He is a graduate of LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, and is a three-time Ironman triathlon finisher.

“The innovation that we’re seeing among US carriers and enterprises to use connectivity and communications to digitally transform their organizations is second to none,” said Faiq Khan, President of Global Networks at Infovista. “Andrew is one of those unique industry leaders who has experience of managing businesses involving all aspects of our network lifecycle automation portfolio: planning, test and measurement as well as service assurance. Equipped with the right mix of know-how and leadership, Andrew will be laser focused on ensuring we provide the most relevant networking products and solutions to our customers.”

“From Open RAN to private mobile networks, and from AI-powered automation to the cloudification of carriers’ networks and operations, the US market is among the most dynamic in the world,” said Andrew Miceli, VP Sales for the US at Infovista. “Infovista’s combination of technology innovation and proven customer deployments means it is perfectly positioned to work with operators and enterprises at every stage of their network lifecycle. It’s a great time to be joining Infovista, and I look forward to working with a talented team delivering, together with our partners, business value to US customers.”

Miceli will be joining Infovista’s executives and technology experts at the Big 5G Event 2022, sharing insights into how Infovista is today helping some of the world’s largest and most advanced networks benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements, including 5G SA and Open RAN.

Infovista is a Gold Sponsor of the Big 5G Event 2022 and will be exhibiting on stand 425. To learn more about the NLA use cases and its portfolio of solutions for 5G network planning, testing and assurance, or to meet with Infovista during the Big 5G, please reserve a meeting with the team at the event.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecyle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud-native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

