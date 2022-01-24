American Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

BOSTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, New York, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast link for the event will be available on the Company’s website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 221,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

ATC Contact: Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500

Related Stories

Sana Biotechnology Congratulates Senior Vice President and Head of T Cell Therapeutics, Terry Fry, M.D., on Additional Role at the University of Colorado’s Gates Institute

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from Phase 1b Trial of FTX-6058 in Adults Living with Sickle Cell Disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress in Vienna, Austria

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Cellectis Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

Belite Bio Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

Day One Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

You may have missed

Sana Biotechnology Congratulates Senior Vice President and Head of T Cell Therapeutics, Terry Fry, M.D., on Additional Role at the University of Colorado’s Gates Institute

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from Phase 1b Trial of FTX-6058 in Adults Living with Sickle Cell Disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress in Vienna, Austria

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Cellectis Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

Belite Bio Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

error: Content is protected !!