Marple Newton School District Shares Benefits of Replacing Google Classroom with PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning for Its Learning Management System

Pennsylvania school district switched to PowerSchool Schoology Learning for its more comprehensive and personalized learning capabilities

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Marple Newtown School District (MNSD) in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is seeing positive results after switching its learning management system to PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning from Google Classroom*. The district says the switch to Schoology Learning has created a substantial change in how teachers and students engage whether at home or in the classroom. MNSD has benefitted from Schoology Learning’s power to support elementary learners with a more intuitive interface designed for younger learners, better ability to record and review standards-based mastery for more personalized instruction, and an overall design that simplifies management and maintenance of instructional materials.

“We solicited feedback from our faculty and from families about Schoology Learning and it’s been overwhelmingly positive,” said Matt Oberecker, Supervisor of Instructional Technology, Marple Newtown School District. “Schoology Learning has become like a common language in our district now based on what I’m seeing through analytics and in classrooms. It permeates everything. PowerSchool continues to amaze us with new features and expanded capabilities we couldn’t have imagined previously, and we are excited to continue utilizing this robust education technology platform.”

MNSD educators have been able to successfully utilize Schoology Learning to facilitate remote, hybrid, and in-person learning, during the COVID-19 pandemic through today. The district has found that the discussion feature, LTI integration (learning tools interoperability), and simplified alignment of standards to learning tasks, have been especially helpful. Schoology Learning’s discussion feature and group functionality has enabled greater parent engagement. Additionally, teachers noted substantial benefit from the ability to retain functionality with MNSD’s current Google-based content and tools, such as Google Drive, as a crucial benefit of Schoology Learning.

Along with MNSD’s use of Schoology Learning, the district has also benefitted from PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Applicant Tracking, Naviance by PowerSchool, and its most recent addition of PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, which has enabled MNSD to effectively manage, assess, and improve student performance. As a result of the district’s positive experience with Schoology Learning and other administrative demands (e.g., digitizing common assessments and creating more standards-based grading and reporting), MNSD added Performance Matters to its PowerSchool portfolio earlier this year. The district notes Performance Matters is beginning to improve the district’s ability to create more standards-based testing protocols by analyzing academic performance at the student, grade, school, and district levels.

“Marple Newtown School District’s switch to Schoology Learning is a great example of a district recognizing the value of a robust K-12 learning management system that can handle every aspect of a school system’s instruction,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “We are pleased with the impact our solutions are providing the district and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Marple Newtown is a suburban Philadelphia school district in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in a community of approximately 35,000 people. There are 3,678 students enrolled in Grades K through 12. In addition to a strong academic program that includes 23 Advanced Placement courses, 32 Honors courses are also offered to students. The district excels in the visual and performing arts: the Tiger Marching Band is a three-time state champ in the Yankee Division. The district was also named a 2021 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation. MNSD was rated A+ in the Niche 2022 Best Schools rankings and the 45th safest schools out of more than 11,000 schools countrywide.

