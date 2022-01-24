Apparel Retailer The ZigZag Stripe Chooses OPEX® Infinity™ ASRS Solution to Meet Demands for Efficiency, Scalability and Growth

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To increase efficiency and meet increasing order fulfillment needs, online women’s apparel boutique The ZigZag Stripe has selected the Infinity™ Automated Store and Retrieval System (ASRS), a new warehouse automation solution developed by OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Warehouse, Document and Mail Automation.

Infinity ASRS is an industry-leading goods-to-person (G2P) solution that provides unparalleled storage density, configurability, and flexibility to meet the most pressing warehouse automation challenges for companies handling micro-fulfillment, omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, and ecommerce.

“We are moving to a larger warehouse to meet growing demand,” said Joel Hall, Chief Financial Officer of Texas-based The ZigZag Stripe. “To best compete with other online clothing retailers, we chose the Infinity system to help us maintain efficiency while maximizing space and maintaining labor hours.”

To sell, ship and process payments, The ZigZag Stripe uses ecommerce platform Shopify®. With the denser storage and higher throughput of the Infinity system, along with the power of Shopify, The ZigZag Stripe aspires to operate as a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, outsourcing elements of its distribution, warehousing, and fulfillment operations in the future.

“We have deep experience with apparel customers and knew we could efficiently fulfill the product dimensions, weights and fulfillment accuracy needs of The ZigZag Stripe,” said Drew Stevens, Vice President of Global Business Development, OPEX. “We collaborated to create the ideal workflow for picking and storing that optimized integration with Shopify. Ultimately, the Infinity system was the best solution.”

OPEX’s proprietary Cortex™ software platform integrates with Shopify allowing the Infinity G2P solution maximum flexibility and scalability in both throughput and storage. This approach gives The ZigZag Stripe a solution for today and room to grow for tomorrow.

“As we grow and scale, warehouse automation allows us to meet customer demands, keep employees happy, and keep growing so we can give back to causes that are important to us,” said Leslie Hall, Chief Executive Officer, The ZigZag Stripe. “We operate in a world where people want their orders very quickly. When we get our product out faster to our customers, we see a direct correlation in sales. The OPEX Infinity warehouse automation technology helps us stay relevant and better compete with much larger retailers.”

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

