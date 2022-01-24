Dialpad Appoints Danny Gunter as First Chief Customer Officer to Further Drive Success Through Superior Customer Journey and Experience

CCO appointment continues recent additions of key executives from the contact center and communications industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TrueCaaS—Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced Danny Gunter as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Gunter adds more than 16 years of communications industry experience to the Dialpad leadership team which has expanded its c-suite bench by adding chief officers for marketing, human resources, technology, operations, finance, and sales since April 2021.

“I am thrilled to welcome Danny Gunter to the Dialpad leadership team. Danny’s extensive knowledge in building customer experience and professional services teams within the communications industry will help take Dialpad service and support to the next level,” said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad. “Customer experience, consultative services, support, and training are the differentiating intangibles that elevate innovative companies from great to exceptional. Leveraging Dialpad’s already strong foundation, I look forward to Danny leading us on our unprecedented customer journey as we rapidly scale over the next several years.”

Danny Gunter joins Dialpad after nearly five years at RingCentral where he built and led the company’s professional and global services teams. Prior to RingCentral, Gunter spent more than 11 years at Avaya in several leadership roles within sales, customer support, quality control and global services teams. As Dialpad CCO, Gunter will oversee all aspects of the customer journey and lifecycle, driving the company ahead through superior customer support and engagement to generate industry-leading satisfaction and loyalty.

“I am honored, fortunate, and grateful to be selected as Dialpad’s first Chief Customer Officer and join this company at just the right time,” said Gunter. “I am passionate about the communications industry and the best-in-industry solutions we provide, which enable our customers to be successful. I look forward to fulfilling my role as a key piece of the Dialpad strategy, further delighting our customers in enterprise, mid-market, and SMB.”

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

