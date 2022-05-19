Aqara Launches Amazon Brand Stores in Italy and Spain

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, announced the debut of its brand stores on Amazon.it and Amazon.es. Since the launch of Aqara’s first European brand store on Amazon UK in July 2021, the smart home manufacturer has expanded its Amazon presence to France, Germany, Italy and Spain, making the comprehensive portfolio of Aqara products easily accessible for smart home users across Europe.

Aqara has been selling in Italy and Spain on the Apple Online Store and via local retailers, and the brand has become increasingly popular among the local users for the build quality, the accessible prices and the wide compatibility with major ecosystems including HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home. The launch of its Amazon brand stores will bring more Aqara products to the local markets, ranging from smart home hubs, smart sensors, security cameras, wired and wireless switches, to smart shade controllers.

The product lineup of the Aqara brand stores on Amazon.it and Amazon.es include:

Camera Hub G3 – Aqara’s flagship pan-and-tilt home security camera with AI-enabled facial and gesture recognition, built-in Zigbee hub function, as well as wide third-party ecosystem support (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home);

Camera Hub G2H Pro – An indoor HomeKit Secure Video camera for home security, with the Zigbee hub function to enhance home security and smart home automations;

Hub M2 – The versatile and future-proof smart home hub that connects all Aqara devices and allows seamless integration across Aqara sensors and home automation devices;

Hub M1S – The wireless control center of Aqara accessories enabling home automation, local alarm, and remote control of smart devices, while it can also be used as a night light, siren, or doorbell;

Hub E1 – Aqara’s smallest smart home hub with a UBS-A port and adjustable shaft, allowing it to be flexibly placed and charged by USB devices such as PCs, power strips and outlets;

Door & Window Sensor – It detects when a window or a door is open in real time, and enables push notifications or/and local siren when the door/window opens unexpectedly;

Temperature & Humidity Sensor – It monitors temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure in real time, and can connect with other Aqara devices for home automations and scenes;

Motion Sensor – It detects human movements with passive infrared and can work with other Aqara products to set home automations and scenes;

Motion Sensor P1 – An enhanced version of the iconic Motion Sensor, with a prolonged battery life of up to 5 years, and the configurable detection timeout as well as sensitivity levels;

Water Leak Sensor – It detects flood, and enables push notifications or/and local alarm activation to protect the property;

Vibration Sensor – It detects vibration, tilt and drop, alerts users when unexpected movement is detected, and can be used for home automations and scenes;

TVOC Air Quality Monitor – It detects the level of total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) in the air, as well as temperature and humidity, and can be used to enable push notifications, local siren, and home automations;

Smart Wall Switch H1 EU* – Aqara’s first wall switch designed for Europe, supporting both round European wall boxes and 86 mm square wall boxes and available in both With Neutral and No Neutral versions;

Smart Plug EU – It automates ordinary home appliances, and enables the remote control and timer switch of lights, fans, and other appliances.

Roller Shade Driver E1 – A retrofit roller shade controller to automate regular beaded-cord roller blinds, allowing users to set the shades by mobile control, voice command, preset schedule or via home automations;

Wireless Switch H1 – A remote switch with 7 configurable actions to control smart home devices or home scenes;

Wireless Mini Switch – A versatile and compact switch with 3 configurable actions to control smart home devices or home scenes;

Cube – A versatile controlling cube that recognizes 6 gestures (push, shake, rotate, tap twice, flip 90°, and flip 180°) for smart home control.

To celebrate the launch, Aqara now offers a limited-time offer of 5% extra discount for purchases on its Amazon.it store and Amazon.es store with the promo code AMAZONITES**. The offering is valid through May 19, 2022.

* Smart Wall Switch H1 EU is not available on Amazon.it.

** Promo code can be combined with coupons. Offer excludes the Hub M1S, the Camera Hub G3 and the Door & Window Sensor on Amazon.it, and excludes the Camera Hub G3 on Amazon.es.

