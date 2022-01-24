DataCore Debuts Enterprise-Grade Container-Native Storage Software for Higher Performance and Scalability

DataCore Bolt dynamically provisions fast, persistent storage for Kubernetes environments using NVMe-oF in the cloud and on-premises; applying innovations of the open-source OpenEBS project to latency-sensitive containerized workloads

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & VALENCIA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContainerNativeStorage—DataCore Software, the largest independent vendor of Software-Defined Storage solutions, today announced DataCore Bolt, enterprise-grade container-native storage software for DevOps. Stateful applications running on Kubernetes clusters in the cloud and on-premises benefit from Bolt’s dynamic provisioning of high-performance persistent storage. Bolt’s containerized microservices stack exploits low-latency and high IOPs characteristics of NVMe-oF/TCP along with Kubernetes’ intrinsic orchestration and resilience at scale. DataCore made the announcement at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Valencia, Spain, where Bolt is being showcased through May 20.

“Early on we recognized that containers were going to be a once-in-a-generation transformation, where data storage has a singular impact on the deployment and responsiveness of microservice based applications. This is a market where modern storage technologies such as NVMe over Fabrics and platform-independent data services are in strong demand,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO, DataCore Software. “With DataCore Bolt, we are proud to continue the heritage of innovation begun by MayaData by offering performant, scalable, flexible, reliable enterprise software that enables organizations to take the leap into the containerized world and respond quickly to change.”

Bolt is the company’s first commercially licensed Kubernetes storage product based on its acquisition of MayaData, the original developer of OpenEBS. Traditional storage infrastructures, by themselves, do not meet the data persistence and portability needs of today’s modern stateful workloads. In DevOps uses, their dependency on repetitive manual tasks slows down continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines – diminishing the advantages that containerization can bring.

Bolt is a storage solution purpose-built for Kubernetes that facilitates the deployment and release of production-ready software while enabling the agility required in a large-scale DevOps environment. Harnessing the benefits of NVMe hardware and NVMe-oF/TCP protocol, Bolt supports a composable and disaggregated storage architecture removing the overhead and sluggishness experienced with other storage products.

“We have used MayaData’s technology successfully for over a year, and in our view, what DataCore is doing with Bolt is the natural evolution for anyone who needs highly performant container-native storage,” said Dinesh Majekar, Director at Civo, a cloud-native service provider powered only by Kubernetes. “You can’t build modern applications and microservices architectures on yesterday’s technology. By applying the expertise incorporated in the popular OpenEBS software, teams have a pathway to the agility that lets them scale the Kubernetes infrastructure to support stateful containerized applications and the DevOps pipeline – and enhance the experience and efficiency of I/O-intensive applications only by Kubernetes.”

“The rise of Kubernetes has placed greater emphasis on storage architected from the ground up for widely distributed, containerized deployments,” said Dave Raffo, senior analyst, HCI, cloud storage and container storage at Evaluator Group. “Container-native storage players including DataCore are bringing essential enterprise capabilities to DevOps and IT Ops teams looking to roll out stateful workloads that require faster performance and hands-free automation.”

Whether in the cloud or on-premises, Bolt eliminates storage-related delays and accelerates code progression to ensure seamless application delivery through the DevOps pipeline, allowing teams to meet their deployment goals. Bolt also allows DevOps to:

Accelerate responsiveness of stateful workloads through low-latency access to NVMe drives

Streamline DevOps CI/CD pipeline with containerized storage services orchestrated directly from Kubernetes

Replace complex storage management with native Kubernetes automation

Gain observability to storage behavior not possible with external systems

Ensure portability of storage services by removing kernel/OS dependencies

Enhance data resilience though volume replication across K8s nodes

Bolt works alongside other Kubernetes tools used for version control, configuration management, CI/CD automation code repository and artifact management, test automation, monitoring, and deployment.

Bolt is available for commercial use and is licensed per Kubernetes node. A typical 1-year term license of Bolt includes annual license cost and support fees. To learn more or meet with DataCore executives at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, May 16-20, Booth #S76, Level 0, Hall 2, Feria Valencia.

