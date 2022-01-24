Arcitecta Opens European Office, Appoints SVP of Customer Success Worldwide and Managing Director for Europe

Data Management Innovator Expands Global Presence to Support Growing Customer Base

MUNICH & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data—Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced that it has opened its new EMEA headquarters in Munich, Germany, to support the company’s current and growing business across Europe. Arcitecta also announced the appointment of Frank Radefeldt as senior vice president of customer success worldwide and managing director for Europe.





“Arcitecta is experiencing strong demand and traction in Europe, driven by exponential data growth, the challenge of managing massive data volumes and the increasingly geo-distributed nature of today’s workforces and workflows,” said Jason Lohrey, Arcitecta’s CEO and founder. “The new EMEA headquarters office underscores our commitment to supporting our customers with a regional presence and resources. We are also delighted to welcome Frank, an executive with a proven track record of devotion to customer success, to lead our operations in Europe and help organizations of all sizes solve their toughest data management challenges.”

Radefeldt is a seasoned international technology leader who has served in various management and professional services roles for technology companies such as SGI, Splunk and McAfee over the past 15 years. During this time, he developed a reputation for building customer-focused sales and technical teams that drive customer success and desired outcomes.

“I first experienced the magic of Arcitecta’s Mediaflux data management fabric while at SGI many years ago. It is a powerful platform that has become increasingly relevant as it solves key challenges that organizations are grappling with today – but may not be aware that a solution exists,” said Radefeldt. “l am excited to join such an innovative, customer-focused company. And I look forward to supporting organizations throughout Europe with leveraging metadata and increasing automation and ease of data management – including moving massive data and metadata volumes quickly and securely across all networks to support their distributed workflows and requirements. Mediaflux helps significantly with making big data manageable again.”

Arcitecta provides customers with innovative end-to-end data management solutions that radically simplify global data management. Its proven Mediaflux solution delivers highly scalable data management capabilities that allow for easy collaboration, data access and sharing and significant workflow efficiencies using a single system to manage and move the data optimally. Arcitecta’s Mediaflux Livewire solution can transfer billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast speeds and was recently awarded the “Most Complete Solution” and “Best Software Architecture” by the International Data Mover Challenge at Supercomputing Asia 2022.

Upcoming ISC High Performance 2022 – Interactive Birds-of-a-Feather (BOF) Session



Arcitecta’s CEO, Jason Lohrey, will join Matt Starr, Spectra Logic’s CTO, Allan Williams, associate director at National Computational Infrastructure, and Nick Whalen, architect data engineering at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, for an interactive discussion on the topic of Does HPC Really Need Data Management? The session will be held on Tuesday, May 31 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm CEST in Hall D at ISC 2022 in Hamburg, Germany. Register here for ISC 2022.

Arcitecta is a creative and innovative data management software company. Founded in 1998, Arcitecta builds the world’s best data management platforms, enabling thousands of users worldwide in some of the most demanding data-driven environments. Long before “Big Data” became a buzzword, Arcitecta recognized that data would underpin every human endeavor and create a significant explosion in all forms of data during the coming decades. Arcitecta’s flagship Mediaflux platform began with the vision to provide organizations with extraordinary technology for handling all forms of data, from small to very large and complex. Today, it forms the foundation for managing the simplest and the most complex data for all sizes of organizations and global enterprises, empowering them to simplify data-intensive workflows and accelerate time to insight from their data to improve business outcomes and people’s quality of life.

