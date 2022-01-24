NICE Reports 16% Growth in Total Revenue and Record Profitability for the First Quarter of 2022

Cloud Revenue Increased 29% with Record Cloud Gross Margin

Record $193 Million Cash Flow Generated from Operations

Company Raises Both Revenue and EPS Guidance for Full Year 2022

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $527 million, growth of 15.9% year-over-year Revenue of $527 million, growth of 15.4% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $295 million, growth of 29.2% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $295 million, growth of 28.1% year-over-year Gross margin of 68.3% compared to 67.5% last year Gross margin of 73.0% compared to 72.7% last year Operating income of $72 million compared to $66 million last year, growth of 8.9% year-over-year Operating income of $149 million compared to $129 million last year, growth of 15.7% year-over-year Operating margin of 13.7% compared to 14.6% last year Operating margin of 28.3%, compared to 28.2% last year Diluted EPS of $0.87 versus $0.78 last year Diluted EPS of $1.80 versus $1.54 last year, growth of 16.9% Operating cash flow increased 17.3% to $193 million compared to last year

“The excellent financial results we delivered and the rising momentum we experienced throughout last year continued into the first quarter of 2022 as we reported a 16% increase in total revenue with a robust underlying 29% growth in cloud revenue,” said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. “Demand is strong, and we are seeing it across the board in our business. Our exceptional financial profile of double-digit top line growth combined with best-in-class profitability, outstanding cash generation and a rock-solid balance sheet, uniquely positions us in our industry to further cement our leadership,” said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE.

Mr. Eilam continued, “Three key elements are driving our continued strong revenue growth and excellent profitability: our widening leadership in the large enterprise market, our industry leading international footprint, and our unparalleled next-gen digital and AI offering. These three elements, combined with strong and durable demand in our markets, are providing us the fuel to continue executing well on our long-term strategy.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

Revenues: First quarter 2022 total revenues increased 15.9% to $527.4 million compared to $455.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2022 gross profit was $360.4 million compared to $307.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 gross margin was 68.3% compared to 67.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Operating Income: First quarter 2022 operating income was $72.4 million compared to $66.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 operating margin was 13.7% compared to 14.6% for the first quarter of 2021.

Net Income: First quarter 2022 net income was $57.9 million compared to $52.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 net income margin was 11.0% compared to 11.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.87 compared to $0.78 in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: First quarter 2022 operating cash flow was $192.7 million. In the first quarter, $63.8 million were used for share repurchases. As of March 31, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $1,490.8 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was 540.8 million dollars, resulting in net cash and investments of 950.0 million dollars.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

Revenues: First quarter 2022 total revenues increased 15.4% to $527.4 million compared to $457.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $385.2 million compared to $332.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0% compared to 72.7% for the first quarter of 2021.

Operating Income: First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating income increased to $149.0 million compared to $128.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.3% compared to 28.2% for the first quarter of 2021.

Net Income: First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income increased to $120.5 million compared to $102.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 22.8% compared to 22.5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: First quarter 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 16.9% to $1.80 compared to $1.54 for the first quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Second Quarter 2022:



Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $520 million to $530 million.



Second quarter 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $1.75 to $1.85.

Raising Full Year 2022 Guidance:



Full year 2022 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,160 million to $2,180 million (compared to previous guidance range of $2,140 million to $2,160 million).



Full year 2022 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $7.25 to $7.45 (compared to previous guidance range of $7.07 to $7.27).

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today May 12, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures



Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. The Company early adopted ASU 2021-08, Business Combinations, effective January 1, 2021. The amendments in ASU 2021-08 require acquiring entities to apply Topic 606 to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities in a business combination. The Company applied the new guidance retrospectively to all business combinations for which the acquisition date occurred on or after January 1, 2021, therefore comparative financials were not adjusted. Through December 31, 2020 business combination accounting rules required the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability was based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. Comparative financials Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE



NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’ marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, uncertainty related to COVID-19 and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 471,715 $ 378,656 Short-term investments 1,019,092 1,046,095 Trade receivables 416,716 395,583 Debt hedge option 154,464 292,940 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 205,248 184,604 Total current assets 2,267,235 2,297,878 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 151,455 145,654 Deferred tax assets 62,300 55,246 Other intangible assets, net 266,542 295,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets 81,031 85,055 Goodwill 1,602,493 1,606,756 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 229,573 224,445 Total long-term assets 2,393,394 2,412,534 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,660,629 $ 4,710,412 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 45,197 $ 36,121 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 384,344 330,459 Current maturities of operating leases 19,028 19,514 Debt 241,190 395,946 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 516,630 487,547 Total current liabilities 1,206,389 1,269,587 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 63,981 66,606 Operating leases 76,616 81,185 Deferred tax liabilities 6,865 7,429 Debt 454,106 429,267 Other long-term liabilities 17,958 18,379 Total long-term liabilities 619,526 602,866 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Nice Ltd’s equity 2,821,750 2,825,085 Non-controlling interests 12,964 12,874 Total equity 2,834,714 2,837,959 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,660,629 $ 4,710,412

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 294,592 $ 228,081 Services 156,974 161,791 Product 75,863 65,149 Total revenue 527,429 455,021 Cost of revenue: Cloud 113,349 93,582 Services 46,908 48,934 Product 6,745 5,346 Total cost of revenue 167,002 147,862 Gross profit 360,427 307,159 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 76,578 59,155 Selling and marketing 152,618 128,559 General and administrative 58,867 52,972 Total operating expenses 288,063 240,686 Operating income 72,364 66,473 Financial and other expense/(income), net (486 ) 3,394 Income before tax 72,850 63,079 Taxes on income 14,909 10,868 Net income $ 57,941 $ 52,211 Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,736 63,085 Diluted 66,853 66,723

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 57,941 $ 52,211 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 44,281 44,924 Stock based compensation 48,184 31,455 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 3,818 3,931 Deferred taxes, net (1,796 ) (858 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables, net (21,259 ) (19,684 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (28,931 ) (10,860 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,942 4,481 Trade payables 9,078 9,704 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,229 (1,365 ) Deferred revenue 52,349 51,903 Operating lease liabilities (4,997 ) (5,697 ) Amortization of discount on long term debt 1,137 4,099 Loss from extinguishment of debt 1,092 (5 ) Other (1,357 ) – Net cash provided by operating activities 192,711 164,239 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (9,584 ) (2,329 ) Purchase of Investments (98,266 ) (153,306 ) Proceeds from Investments 101,666 54,577 Capitalization of software development costs (10,671 ) (10,116 ) Proceeds from business and asset acquisitions adjustments – 444 Net cash used in investing activities (16,855 ) (110,730 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 75 292 Purchase of treasury shares (63,842 ) (44,222 ) Repayment of debt (18,093 ) – Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (81,860 ) (43,930 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (937 ) (718 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 93,059 8,861 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 378,656 $ 442,267 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 471,715 $ 451,128

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP revenues $ 527,429 $ 455,021 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue – 1,823 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue – 106 Non-GAAP revenues $ 527,429 $ 456,950 GAAP cost of revenue $ 167,002 $ 147,862 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,665 ) (17,515 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (377 ) (1,225 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (276 ) (283 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 15 25 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (2,324 ) (1,494 ) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,967 ) (2,435 ) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (132 ) (125 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 142,276 $ 124,810 GAAP gross profit $ 360,427 $ 307,159 Gross profit adjustments 24,726 24,981 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 385,153 $ 332,140 GAAP operating expenses $ 288,063 $ 240,686 Research and development (1) (8,515 ) (4,057 ) Sales and marketing (1) (16,269 ) (10,908 ) General and administrative (1) (18,400 ) (12,687 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (8,811 ) (9,709 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 53 53 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 236,121 $ 203,378 GAAP financial and other (income)/expense, net $ (486 ) $ 3,394 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (2,229 ) (4,125 ) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (2,715 ) $ (731 ) GAAP taxes on income $ 14,909 $ 10,868 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 16,351 15,814 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 31,260 $ 26,682

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 57,941 $ 52,211 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue – 1,929 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (15 ) (25 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,129 28,732 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (53 ) (53 ) Share-based compensation (1) 48,607 31,706 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 2,229 4,125 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (16,351 ) (15,814 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 120,487 $ 102,811 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.78 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.54 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,853 66,723 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,853 66,723

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1 ) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of cloud revenue $ 2,324 $ 1,494 Cost of services revenue 2,967 2,435 Cost of product revenue 132 125 Research and development 8,515 4,057 Sales and marketing 16,269 10,908 General and administrative 18,400 12,687 $ 48,607 $ 31,706

