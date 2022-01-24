argenx to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

May 4, 2022

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. P.T. in Las Vegas, NV.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
[email protected]

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
[email protected]

Michelle Greenblatt
[email protected]

Related Stories

Sidetrade reveals B2B global payment trends from its unique Data Lake with an industry-first predictive payment intelligence map of 20.7 million companies worldwide

Terranet shares product development update

HIVE Blockchain Provides April 2022 Production Update

Blueberries Medical Reports 2021 Financial Results

The Future of Video in India is Bright, as Video Becomes Increasingly Democratized and Consumers Have It All

Asia Pacific Rail Leaders to Gather in May for the First Time in More Than Three Years

You may have missed

argenx to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Sidetrade reveals B2B global payment trends from its unique Data Lake with an industry-first predictive payment intelligence map of 20.7 million companies worldwide

Terranet shares product development update

HIVE Blockchain Provides April 2022 Production Update

Blueberries Medical Reports 2021 Financial Results

error: Content is protected !!