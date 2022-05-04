Nicox: 2022 Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

May 4, 2022 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, convenes an ordinary shareholder meeting on Tuesday June 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub – Drakkar 2 – Bâtiment D – 2405 route des Dolines – 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis – France.

The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com) by May 24, 2022.

Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, will be posted on Nicox’s website by May 24, 2022. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at [email protected] for any question on the voting process.

In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene an ordinary shareholder meeting on a second call on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub – Drakkar 2 – Bâtiment D – 2405 route des Dolines – 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis – France.