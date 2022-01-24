Ariva Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary with Impressive Achievements in the Blockchain Industry

Kiel, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2022) – Ariva, a next-generation tourism & travel blockchain protocol, celebrated the first anniversary of its launch on May 25, 2022. This development marks an impressive milestone for the blockchain project.

Ariva



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/125186_f026b0aac4a69b26_001full.jpg

Ariva marks first anniversary

Undoubtedly, one of Ariva’s most important birthday week events will be the launch of the alpha test of the Ariva Wonderland Metaverse project. In a surprise, the team announced that the test will be conducted in an open alpha test format and that a limited number of gamers from the committee will be selected for this unique experience.

To further celebrate this major milestone, Ariva has set aside several rewards for loyal users.

Ariva has further revealed that participants will have to complete a series of events, including following Ariva on different social networks, voting on Coinmarketcap and filling out a reward form with their BSC address.

Major achievements accomplished in 12 months

Ariva has achieved some noteworthy achievements since its launch due to its impressive concept and innovative products. It has an active community of more than 200,000 members on social media and is featured in 100+ tabloids globally.

Ariva has also enjoyed significant adoption of its token ARV with more than 220,000 holders. ARV has also been listed on 32+ exchanges and 10+ wallets showing the rapid growth of the utility token.

Ariva has also hosted several events to foster the development and adoption of blockchain technology in the tourism industry. In recent months, it has embarked on high profile partnerships with key players and worked with parliaments across Europe to lobby for favourably policies in the industry.

A complete blockchain-based tourism ecosystem

As promised, the team also launched the Ariva.World crypto travel portal and Ariva.Finance payment gateway before his birthday. They also stated that the distribution of Ariva Pos Machines to hotels and travel agencies will begin in a short time.

Merchants can also deploy Ariva.finance APIs on their stores to integrate crypto payment systems. Furthermore Ariva.Finance has been deployed into the first batch of Ariva POS machines that hotels and tourist centres have adopted. Ariva.World is a decentralized hub that enables tourists to connect with local and global tourism service providers.

Ariva recently launched Ariva Wonderland, a metaverse project that aims to introduce tourists to a world with limitless travel experiences.

More developments expected in the future

The Ariva team is not resting on their laurels and has partnered with Global Tourism Forum ahead of its leader’s summit set to take place in Washington DC on 24th June. It has also revealed plans to extend more features for the Ariva Wonderland metaverse and list ARV on more exchanges in the coming months.

To learn by visiting the website https://ariva.digital/.

Contact Person: Ana-Claudia Tapardel

Address: Kiel, Germany

Company: Ariva Co.

Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125186