Chau Khuong Joins Catalio Capital Management as General Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalio Capital Management, LP (“Catalio”), a leading multi-strategy life sciences investment firm, today announced that Chau Khuong, who was most recently a Partner at OrbiMed Advisors, has joined the firm as General Partner and Senior Advisor. Mr. Khuong will be based in New York and serve on the Investment Committees of Catalio’s flagship private equity strategy, Nexus, and its Credit Opportunities strategy.

Mr. Khuong previously spent nearly twenty years at OrbiMed Advisors, one of the premier healthcare-focused investment firms globally, where he was a member of the Investment Committee for the OrbiMed venture capital funds. Throughout his career, Mr. Khuong has led or co-led investments in over two dozen life science companies, resulting ultimately in twelve FDA approved medicines or therapeutic devices.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner George Petrocheilos said, “At Catalio, we are building a highly differentiated portfolio of industry-leading companies led by the brightest minds in the life sciences space. The addition of Chau, who brings nearly two decades of experience as a senior venture capital investor scaling high-growth, early-stage biotechnology companies furthers our mission to bring innovative, game-changing, and life-saving therapies to market. We are thrilled to welcome him to Catalio.” Co-Founder and Managing Partner Dr. Jacob Vogelstein added, “Chau’s unique skillset as a seasoned and prolific investor combined with extensive experience in finance, business development, company formation, IPOs and M&A, and the FDA approval process, will be a true asset to our firm, investors and portfolio companies.”

Mr. Khuong said: “Building and growing emerging life science businesses is my passion, and I am excited to leverage my deep industry knowledge and expertise for the benefit of Catalio and its portfolio companies. Throughout my career, I have learned that success requires discipline, honest insights, diverse perspectives, and an emphasis on relationships. George and Jacob share these principles and have a track record of identifying and stewarding great companies. I am excited to collaborate with them and fellow entrepreneurs to drive value and creativity.”

Mr. Khuong has served as Director or Observer on the Boards of numerous public and private companies, including Arius Research (acquired by Roche), Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN), Glaukos Medical (NYSE: GKOS), Intellia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NTLA), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT), Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC), Noctrix, Pieris (NASDAQ: PIRS), Rempex (acquired by Medicines Company), and ReViral (announced acquisition by Pfizer). He earned a B.S. and an M.P.H. both from Yale University.

Catalio has been highly active since its formation two years ago. Earlier this month, the firm announced the successful close of its third venture fund, Catalio Nexus Fund III, with more than $381 million in total capital commitments, exceeding its original $300 million target. The firm continues to add talent across all facets of the organization, which has grown to over 28 employees, and has invested in 45 companies to date.

About Catalio Capital Management

Catalio Capital Management, LP, is a multi-strategy life sciences investment firm that focuses on breakthrough biomedical technology companies developing the next generation of drugs, devices, diagnostics and data-driven insights. Catalio’s Partnership includes over 36 world-renowned scientists with extensive academic bona fides who have each started several successful companies based on their research. Catalio has offices in New York, Baltimore, and London. For more information, visit www.cataliocapital.com.

