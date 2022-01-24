Asure Launches New Integration Marketplace: Automates Routine Tasks for Small and Mid-Sized Clients and Expands Reach Into HCM Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc., (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced its new Integrations Marketplace, to provide clients with prebuilt integrations with more than 125 vendors in the Payroll and HR industry.

This Integration Marketplace is made possible with recent updates to Asure’s technology and execution of an ‘API-first’ development strategy. “The infrastructure work we did in 2021 around APIs has set us up to take advantage of new sales channels and really capitalize on some large strategic partnerships that will drive high margin revenue,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. “Most importantly, these integrations save time, eliminate errors, and reduce the cost of ownership for clients who manage multiple vendors in their HCM tech-stack.”

The new marketplace (www.marketplace.asuresoftware.com) provides Asure’s clients with integrations to complementary HCM services in Payroll & Tax, Time & Attendance, Retirement, and Worker’s Compensation. The underlying API infrastructure now allows us to accelerate development with new partners as we expose existing integrations through the new marketplace. More than half of the 125 integrations have been built in the last quarter with plans to continually add strategic partners and publish public APIs for developers to further extend our HCM ecosystem.

Key benefits to Asure’s clients include:

Elimination of error-prone manual data entry

Streamlined processes through the employee lifecycle

Improved data integrity with better end-to-end visibility

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of their HCM tech-stack

Key benefits to Asure include:

A library of prebuilt integrations makes Asure easier to do business with

Simplified onboarding and stickier client relationship

Expanded sales opportunities for businesses who are loyal to point-solutions and see integration as a requirement for choosing a payroll provider

New sales channels via strategic partnerships with HCM software providers who need Payroll, HR, or Tax Filing services to round out their platform

One of the marketplace’s featured integrations is with Equifax and their employment verification product, The Work Number. This partnership will free Asure’s clients from the burden of manually verifying loan or benefits applications while employees may receive faster decisions without being asked to manually provide sensitive income & employment materials to third-party verifiers. “The Equifax partnership is a win-win-win for our clients, their employees, and our shareholders” added Goepel.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

