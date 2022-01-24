Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Converge Enterprise Cloud for IBM Guardium Insights

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of a new services product – Converge Enterprise Cloud for IBM Guardium Insights.

Converge Enterprise Cloud for IBM Guardium Insights (CECIGI) is a cloud-agnostic, hosted, and managed solution for data security and compliance. CECIGI enables clients to take advantage of the flexibility and scalability of Guardium Insights to provide advanced analytics, identifying potential data risk with much lower barriers to entry. This new offering is now featured and available in the IBM product catalog.

Additionally, Converge’s turnkey solution offers proactive and preventative maintenance, platform optimization, and the ability to keep pace with clients’ ever-evolving data security requirements. CECIGI allows clients to begin operations quickly, automate data compliance and security value, manage risk more effectively, and transition from standard monitoring to active threat detection.

“We have heard repeatedly from our clients that a simplified infrastructure and flexible deployment are key to an innovative and agile data security program,” stated Mary O’Brien, General Manager of IBM Security. “Working with Converge, one of our top business partners in North America and one of the leading Guardium service providers worldwide, we’re confident they can lead IBM clients to being one step closer to achieving cybersecurity goals and protecting critical data.”

“We have seen a great amount of traction around Guardium Insights through our managed services client base and with prospective customers,” stated Greg Berard, President of Converge. “Combining this business momentum with our dedicated data security team and our successful partnership with IBM, the offering of CECIGI strategically advances our mission to help companies modernize their security programs.”

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.