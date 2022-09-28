AtScale Announces Inaugural Semantic Layer Summit to Be Held on September 28
One-Day Virtual Event to Feature Insights and Best Practices from the Brightest Minds in the Data and Analytics Industry
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced that it will be holding its inaugural Semantic Layer Summit on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
This single-day virtual event will run from 10:30am – 5pm EDT and will feature insights, real-world experiences and practical advice from some of today’s top minds in the data, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence (BI) industries. The goal is to provide actionable insight for everyone by presenting an unparalleled day-long program of content created by the data community, for the data community.
The first Semantic Layer Summit will feature keynote presentations from Bill Inmon, “The Father of the Data Warehouse,” and one of the world’s top AI influencers, Kirk Borne.
A main stage session that will deep dive into results from a business impact study conducted by Prashanth H. Southekal, PhD, MBA is also planned. He will detail the results of how more than 100 enterprise data leaders understand the value of a semantic layer.
Initial event speakers include the below, with many more to be announced in the coming months:
- Heather Fitzgerald, Head of Data & Business Intelligence at Jackson National Life
- Ujjwal Goel, Director of Data Architecture & Data Engineering at Loblaw
- Christopher Ling, Director of Data Platform & Analytics at Kolibri Games
- Biju Mishra, Director, Corporate Business Services & Automation CoE at Enbridge
- Ramdas Narayanan, VP PM of Data Analytics and Insights Tech at Bank of America
- Aruna Pattam, Head of AI & Data Science at HCL Technologies
- Srinivasan Sankar, Enterprise Data & Analytics Leader at The Hanover Insurance Group
- Abhishek Singh, Senior Machine Learning Engineer at Cardinal Health
- Andrew Sohn, VP of Enterprise Data & Data Products Delivery Inspire Brands
- Mark Stern, VP of Business Intelligence & Analytics at BetMGM
Vendor sponsorships will be invited and confirmed in the coming weeks.
As we look to assemble a valuable one-day event for data and analytics professionals across the globe, we are currently recruiting additional speakers, panelists, partners and sponsors. For more information about how you can be a part of one of this year’s biggest one-day gatherings of data, analytics, AI and BI talent, please click here, or contact us at: [email protected].
About AtScale
AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.
Contacts
Media Contact
Jeff Drew
Guyer Group for AtScale
P: 617-233-5109
E: [email protected]