GelSight Streamlines Inspection Workflows and Expands Analysis Capabilities in GelSight Mobile™ 2.4 Software Release

GelSight Mobile™ 2.4 enables new applications such as shot peening and corrosion inspection, while improving overall system performance

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dimaging—GelSight, a pioneer in tactile intelligence technology, today announced the release of GelSight Mobile™ 2.4. This software update for GelSight’s handheld mobile devices provides new features such as shot peen measurement and enhanced pit detection, and expands applications of GelSight Mobile in quality inspection, production line metrology, and maintenance and repair operations (MRO) workflows.





With GelSight Mobile™ 2.4, users have access to new surface analysis capabilities and improved functionality that will streamline inspection workflows. Key features in GelSight Mobile 2.4 include:

Shot Peen Measurement: Evaluate the depth and coverage of shot peening to determine whether parts have been sufficiently treated to achieve the desired level of strength.

Evaluate the depth and coverage of shot peening to determine whether parts have been sufficiently treated to achieve the desired level of strength. Enhanced Pit Detection: Based on input from customers using pit detection for corrosion inspection, users can now set minimum and maximum pit depths and diameters enhancing the capabilities of GelSight’s pit detection algorithm.

Based on input from customers using pit detection for corrosion inspection, users can now set minimum and maximum pit depths and diameters enhancing the capabilities of GelSight’s pit detection algorithm. Snap to Lines and Features: When analyzing images, easily select features of interest, simplifying set up and making analysis faster.

When analyzing images, easily select features of interest, simplifying set up and making analysis faster. Offset Tool with Beta Artificial Intelligence: The new AI module learns from the users’ behavior and observes repetitive workflows to suggest automated settings that can help improve productivity.

To request the 2.4 software update, existing GelSight Mobile users should complete this form or contact GelSight here. All shipments of GelSight Mobile Series 2 after June 1, 2022 will have the new update and include autofocus to assure measurement consistency during use. Additionally, all purchases of a GelSight Mobile Series 2 and tablet bundle will be factory calibrated with optimized shutter speed, creating an enhanced out-of-box experience ready for immediate use.

“After launching GelSight Mobile Series 2 late last year, we’ve continued to improve the capabilities of our system through software enhancements as we work with customers to identify new use cases for our tactile sensing technology,” said Dennis Lang, vice president of product at GelSight. “The new features in GelSight Mobile 2.4 will allow us to further penetrate industries such as aerospace and automotive, and to expand into new sectors such as military, power generation, oil and gas, and precision manufacturing, where shot peen process control and detection of pit defects are critical processes.”

GelSight’s technology enables digital tactile sensing with the sensitivity and resolution of human touch. Data captured by GelSight’s elastomeric tactile sensing platform leverages proprietary software and algorithms to provide detailed, accurate surface characterization that can generate significant gains in productivity both on the production floor and in the field while also reducing the costs associated with manual or tool-based visual inspection. The handheld GelSight Mobile device can be deployed on production and assembly lines to enable rapid and well-documented quality assurance decisions. Dimensions of scratches, dents, hits, gaps, offset, texture, hole diameter, fastener flushness and more can be measured in high-resolution, on any surface, under any lighting conditions, in seconds.

GelSight will be providing product demos, including the new GelSight Mobile 2.4 software package, at the Space Tech Expo on May 24-25, 2022 in Long Beach, California. To schedule a meeting and demo, please reach out to [email protected].

To learn more about demo evaluations or purchasing the GelSight Mobile, please email [email protected] or visit https://gelsight.com/.

About GelSight



GelSight is a pioneer in digital, imaging-based tactile intelligence. The proprietary technology that was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides extremely detailed and rapid surface characterization, enabling several surface measurement applications and robotic sensing capabilities. Its elastomeric 3D imaging systems are currently in use in aerospace, automotive, forensics and in many robotic research labs throughout the world. GelSight is Digital Touch and Feel. For more information, please visit https://gelsight.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kalyn Kolek for GelSight



[email protected]