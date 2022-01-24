Steve Madden Announces Collaboration With Hairbrella to “Shine In The Storm”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Steve Madden, one of the leading names in fashion footwear and accessories, has collaborated with Atlanta-based accessories company Hairbrella to create a special limited edition unisex bucket hat.

The Hairbrella x Steve Madden partnership was born in February 2021, during Black History Month, when Steve Madden partnered with the Fearless Fund to spotlight six women of color-led businesses. Madden and Hairbrella founder, Tracey Pickett, sparked creatively during a Zoom call and, over the next year, they designed the unisex bucket hat featured in two colorways.

Pickett shares, “The Hairbrella x Steve Madden collaboration is a tangible example of breaking down barriers for women of color founders. Our tagline, ‘Shine In The Storm,’ truly illuminates the spirit of Black women entrepreneurs, who work daily to not just succeed for themselves but to blaze a trail for future generations. While the climate of inequity is still very real, this collaboration highlights how legacy brands, like Steve Madden, can lend their ‘shine’ and established platform to elevate the next wave of trendsetters and continue to move the culture forward.”

“It was one of those lightbulb moments,” says Madden. “Talking with Tracey for just a few minutes made it clear that she was bringing a completely fresh and personal perspective with the type of products she makes. I knew I wanted to hear more immediately.”

Hairbrella was created to protect various hairstyles, lengths, and textures from the rain and humidity. The hats (which retail at $44.95) are lined with satin to prevent friction and hair breakage. They are 100% waterproof and offer a UPF of 50 to keep the wearer cool and provide protection from the sun. A hidden storage pocket allows the hat to fold into itself, saving space and easily slipping into pockets or handbags.

Inclusion, authenticity and individuality have always been at the center of the Steve Madden brand, and this collaboration with Hairbrella is part of our ongoing efforts to celebrate the ingenuity of entrepreneurs like Tracey.

The Hairbrella x Steve Madden collaboration launches with a video that Pickett describes as “capturing the authentic energy and excitement of the partnership” — serendipitously shot on a rainy day in New York, featuring five models including Hairbrella’s Creative Director, Victor Jackson and Madden’s Accessory Design Assistant Cassiel Davis who each had a hand in creating the collection.

The Hairbrella x Steve Madden collaboration is available on Thursday, May 19th at www.hairbrella.com and www.stevemadden.com and at select Steve Madden retail outlets.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, sunglasses, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, slippers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com.

About Hairbrella

Hairbrella is an Atlanta-based headwear brand focused on innovative hats and accessories designed to shield hair from the rain, sun, and airborne elements. The company specializes in a line of patented rain hats proven to keep hair dry and protected in any forecast. Hairbrella’s expanded product line of 10 headwear essentials includes unisex and kids styles, with distribution to 44 countries. Black-owned and woman-owned, Hairbrella has taken the world by storm with features on Good Morning America, Forbes, Oprah Daily, Allure, The Zoe Report, and Cosmopolitan, and is the #1 Best Seller for rain hats on Amazon with over 125K units sold. www.hairbrella.com

