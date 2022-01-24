Rimini Street Delivers Its Support Services for SAP to Lwart, Enables Regulatory Compliance and New Payment and Electronic Invoicing

Major LATAM oil recycler maximizes current ERP investments while optimizing processes and fiscal deliveries that allow IT to focus on strategic business issues

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Lwart Soluções Ambientais, a pioneer and leader in Latin America in the production of base oil from used and contaminated lubricating oil, has signed an agreement to procure Rimini Street Support for its SAP ECC 6.0 environment.





Leveraging Rimini Street’s award-winning solutions, Lwart now enjoys access to an extraordinary bench of talent to maintain its current version of SAP without unnecessary upgrades or migrations. Lwart also benefits from the Company’s tax, legal and regulatory services to manage Brazilian tax requirements and assist in implementing new mobile payment and electronic invoicing solutions. Rimini Street’s highly-experienced engineers, who have earned Rimini Street an exceptional 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”) in client satisfaction, consistently deliver high-quality and responsive service measured against the most robust service level commitments in the industry, which was among the key requirements that led Lwart to Rimini Street.

“By having a single supplier cover both ERP support and updates, we increase operational efficiency and empower ourselves to build a roadmap aimed at achieving medium- and long-term business goals,” said Jefferson Andriotti, CIO of Lwart Soluções Ambientais. “As far as service quality is concerned, Rimini Street is exceptionally responsive, handling our needs quickly and dynamically. This brings efficiency to our overall process development, increases productivity and enables us to dedicate ourselves to more strategic activities.”

Business-oriented IT Strategy

Lwart Soluções Ambientais is the only producer in Latin America of high-performance base oils, Group II, from used and contaminated lubricating oil. The company collects and recycles hundreds of millions of liters of oil with high environmental pollution potential to prevent adverse impact on the environment. In addition to reverse logistics for used lubricating oil, Lwart has been expanding its operations since 2020 into the industrial, commercial and post-consumer solid waste management segment. It currently has more than 1,000 employees, divided into 18 collection centers across the country, a re-refining plant and a plant specializing in solid waste. For the company, the preservation of the planet is everyone’s responsibility. Lwart’s work is based on the concepts of the circular economy: collecting, allocating and transforming finite natural resources to use them again.

The company’s innovation roadmap includes investments in information security and robotic process automation to improve supplier registration, thus increasing reliability. “All improvements are examined strategically and are essential to keep the business healthy and sustainable. We don’t allocate resources without a well-defined ROI,” Andriotti said.

To improve their ability to meet these challenges, Lwart enlisted Rimini Street to help optimize its existing IT operations and provide long-term continuity of its ERP system and back-office optimization, allowing Lwart to invest in innovation projects guided by business transformation demands. As Rimini Street expands its global portfolio of solutions on its road to achieving $1B in annual revenue by 2026, it is enabling clients like Lwart to chart a smart path forward by helping them optimize, evolve and transform their technology landscape and systems as they build and execute their business of tomorrow.

“Lwart plays a fundamental role in Brazil, protecting the environment from waste that can negatively impact the entire ecosystem. In a large company like this, technology must work perfectly and provide all possible support for the processes to run smoothly,” said Edenize Maron, group vice president and theatre general manager, Latin America, Rimini Street. “It is an honor to partner with companies like Lwart that are helping solve important global challenges, and they also are crucial for the national economy. We feel honored to contribute to their mission by delivering exceptional services and consultation that free IT so it can be truly strategic and aligned with business growth.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, nearly 4,700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; the impact of our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmarks; the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the continuance of the pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, including terrorism and geopolitical actions specific to an international region; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements, including under our credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and our ability to remediate any identified material weaknesses in our internal controls; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate reserves for tax events; competitive product and pricing activity; challenges of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS) offerings, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, including the contract renewal cycles for vendor supplied software support and managed services; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy and data protection regulations; and those discussed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 4, 2022, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2022 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

