Autonomy Expands EV Subscriptions To Fresno, Unlocking Accessible Green Mobility to More Californians

Increasing electrification within Fresno County is seen by the Fresno Council of Governments as vital to meeting the emissions targets of the state as well as contributing to the health and wellbeing of the public, according to the council’s January 2021 EV readiness plan.

Autonomy provides those living in the greater Fresno area greater access to green mobility with ease and flexibility that is not available with a traditional vehicle loan or lease. And when the average American spends nearly 52 minutes commuting each day, the vehicle that gets you there, and the fuel type, is important.

“Our mission at its core is to get more people into electric vehicles,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “The Fresno Council of Governments recently set out an Electric Vehicle readiness plan to boost EV adoption, and do away with barriers to electrification. Fresno County has seen a lower penetration rate of electric vehicles compared to the California average. Autonomy is here to increase EV adoption and in turn, improve the overall quality of life of Fresnans.”

Autonomy continues to expand its subscription service across the Golden State, recently adding the company’s subscriptions service in the cities of Sacramento, Orange County and San Diego. The company launched services in the San Francisco Bay Area to its market coverage in March, and had a successful commercial launch in Los Angeles in January.

“California is the car capital of the world and an early adopter of disruptive new technologies that improve quality of life,” added Painter. “We began in Los Angeles and are now excited about our launch in Fresno. We are seeing strong consumer demand and are rapidly expanding our presence throughout the state.”

Customers eager to drive a Tesla Model 3 will have access to Autonomy’s fast, easy, and affordable subscription service. With new pricing announced in March, Autonomy’s monthly subscription costs less than Tesla’s own leasing or financing plans. Subscribers can reserve a Model 3 via Autonomy’s app or website after a $100 refundable deposit. A payment dial allows customers to personalize subscriptions from as low as $490 per month with an initial $4,900 start fee, to $1,000 per month with an initial $1,000 start fee. A $500 refundable security deposit is required when the subscription is activated.

“Fresno County could have over 170,000 plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) on the road by 2030, according to a forecast by Energeia,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “The strategies laid out in the county’s EV readiness plan are bound to further promote the use of EVs, making it even more convenient for consumers looking to get an Autonomy subscription.”

Autonomy’s monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration and licensing fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and standard wear and tear on tires, which are all additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan. Adding to the cost advantage, Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period. The platform is a viable market option for those who do not want or cannot afford the long-term commitment of buying or leasing an electric car. Autonomy’s subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company’s stock of Model 3s that are available for delivery within weeks, compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.

How to Subscribe:

Download the Autonomy app in the app store (coming soon to Android) Scan your driver’s license and digital form of payment Make your first payment through the app Schedule your pickup or delivery

Autonomy is the first U.S. company to offer a comprehensive monthly subscription for a Tesla Model 3, with other popular EV models scheduled in the near future. Founded by serial auto entrepreneurs Scott Painter (CarsDirect, TrueCar, Fair) and Georg Bauer (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla, Fair), Autonomy is designed to provide a quick and efficient customer experience. A vehicle can be ordered on the app in as little time as 10 minutes and picked up from a vending center or scheduled for delivery within a week while supplies last.

Autonomy recently received $83 million in debt and equity financing to support its expansion.

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

