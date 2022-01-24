“Hot Hardware and Hand Tools” Webinar Spotlights Taiwan Excellence Award Winners and Their Innovations

May 20th Virtual Event Offers Buyers First Look at Advanced Wrenches and Torque Tools, Ingenious Staple Guns, and Lifting Hooks That Put Safety as Priority #1

LOS ANGELES & TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Building–A new Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed, and there’s pent-up demand from contractors, builders, and DIYers and all across our country for hardware and hand tools to complete their projects on time. To help meet this demand, Taiwan Excellence – the symbol of the most innovative Taiwanese products – will hold a “Hot Hardware and Hand Tools – Innovations from Taiwan for the US” webinar on May 20, 2022, to showcase and to familiarize US buyers with some of the country’s most technologically advanced tools designed to dramatically improve performance and durability for professionals and DIYers in a variety of uses, including construction, upholstery, and even auto repairs.





Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, the webinar will spotlight advancements from four trailblazing Taiwan Excellence award winners in the hardware and hand tools industry:

King Tony, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of professional-grade hand tools,

KW-triO, an ingenious staple gun and tacker developer,

William Tools, an innovator in ratchet handles and torque tools, and

YOKE, a top three industrial lifting and safety hook manufacturer.

The event will also feature opening remarks from two industry speakers. Mr. Huang Hsin-Te, Chairman of the Taiwan Hand Tool Manufacturers’ Association, will provide an overview on trends and developments in Taiwan’s hardware and hand tools industry. Dan Tratensek, Chief Operating Officer of the North American Hardware and Paint Association and publisher of Hardware Retailing, will provide insights and trends on the US hand tools and hardware industry.

Since the pandemic, spending on home improvements and repairs alone grew to nearly $420 billion. (source: Harvard Center for Housing). According to Arizton, the global hand tools market is expected to reach more than $28B by 2027, driven in part by innovations in ergonomic design and precision performance. And analyst firm Technavio projects the Americas will continue to dominate the hand tools market in 2022 and beyond.

“Every major trend indicates that US demand for hand tools is continuing unabated. Taiwan, as a major supplier accounting for a majority of the world’s medium- and high-end hand tools, is poised to meet that demand,” said Jessica Lin, Director of the Taiwan Trade Center, Los Angeles. “We are proud to have bestowed the Taiwan Excellence Award to our most innovative companies and gratified that their products – known increasingly for ergonomic design, precision, efficiency, and safety – are today embraced by millions around the world.”

The “Hot Hardware and Hand Tools” webinar, which will broadcast on Taiwan Excellence’s YouTube channel, will take place at 2:00PM EST on Friday, May 20 with four innovative hardware and hand tool firms showing off their latest products:

King Tony



King Tony will feature three of their most popular products. Its King Tony 49-piece and 39-piece socket, ratchet and drill sets, are curated for convenience, portability, and time savings. With 49 and 39 pieces respectively, these sets are useful for many different applications and occasions. King Tony is also helping users stay organized with its innovative portable toolbox. The three layers of storage space and modular design allow you to store and stack a variety of tools including bits, sockets, drills – without damage. For nearly 40 years, King Tony has been manufacturing hand tools for professionals and for those who demand professional equipment to build, make, repair, and sometimes demolish. From ratchets to sockets, torque tools, wrenches, and more, the company has the tool you need to get the job done. KW-triO



Taking an innovative approach to stapling and tacking is KW-triO’s “Easy-Tech” series. Utilizing the company’s patented Easy-Tech squeeze mechanism, the new staplers and tackers are user-friendly products with smooth trigger handles and ergonomic designs that don’t require brute force to operate yet are powerful enough to tackle any job. These guns and tackers easily fire 25,000 times compared to less than 1,000 times for similar type products from competitors. Founded in 1976, KW-triO is one of the largest stationery, hand tools, and staple gun manufacturers in the world. With a massive uptick in DIY home renovation, especially during the pandemic, the staple gun and the tacker have become a “staple” in the toolboxes of many. William Tools



Three new design innovations will be shown by William Tools: a Shifter Ratchet which can switch directions with one hand; the HextorQ Screwdriver, a portable screwdriver with rapid torque adjustment features and the Cross Tire Torque Wrench specifically designed for fixing tire bolts. William Tools is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of hand tools, specializing in ratchet handles, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, and torque tools. Whether you’re working on a car, a piece of machinery or a building project, ratchet and torque tools are invaluable implements. YOKE



YOKE is showcasing three highly-rated lifting products. The YOKE Extreme G100 Chain Fitting products are crafted with a proprietary steel and aluminum alloy recipe to enhance their strength and ductility – providing 25% higher capacity than Grade 80s. The new Swivel Hoist Rings are designed to lift heavy loads safely, regardless of the angle of lift and are a much safer alternative to eye bolts. And our newest RFID digital solution, the RFID SupraTag, YOKE’s RFID solution integrates with existing asset management systems and is universally applicable with them. YOKE is a top three global industrial lifting manufacturing company. With safety as priority #1, YOKE has earned the highest-level of internationally recognized quality and safety rating certificates including DGUV Test, ABS, DNVGL, and API ISO 9001.

On Friday, May 20, TAITRA will host the webinar at 2:00PM EST. The webinar will provide access to these innovative companies’ spokespeople and their products. The first 60 registered attendees will receive a free $25 Amazon gift card. Interested buyers and media representatives are encouraged to register in advance as well as to request for one-on-one briefings here.

Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE and TAITRA:

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 31st selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Organized by:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

