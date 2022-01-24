Aviation Capital Group Announces CFO’s Retirement and Transition Plan

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Madhu Vijay will retire from the Company later this year. While a definitive date has not been set, Mr. Vijay has offered to stay on to help with a seamless transition in the months to come.

“On behalf of the ACG team, we thank Madhu for his invaluable contributions over the 22 years he has served at the Company. Madhu has been an instrumental member of our leadership team, strengthening our balance sheet during his tenure, which contributed meaningfully to our growth. On a personal note, Madhu helped me quickly find my footing at ACG, and I’m grateful to him for his partnership. We appreciate his dedication to ACG and his support for a seamless and successful transition,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG.

“ACG is a pioneer in the aircraft leasing space. I am extremely proud of the Company’s many significant achievements and recognize that it is the people that I worked with here that made ACG an exceptional organization. I am honored to have served ACG for many years in building and leading the finance function for the Company and wish ACG and all of the team members continued success going forward,” said Madhu Vijay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ACG.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 440 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

