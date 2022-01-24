Hayward Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development, will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference at the Conrad Hotel in New York, New York on May 10, 2022.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 10 at 1:50 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and additional company information can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http://investor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Hayward Investor Relations:

908-288-9706

[email protected]

Media Relations:
Tanya McNabb

[email protected]

