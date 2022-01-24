Axiom Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials East Coast 2022

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be presenting, and exhibiting at OCT East Coast 2022, May 24-25 in King of Prussia, PA.

For this year’s program, delegates can attend two different streams: “Outsourcing & Clinical Operations” and “Clinical Innovation & Technology.” These streams will collectively aim to provide attendees with practical takeaways for their clinical studies. The conference will bring pharmaceutical and biotech experts together to connect and explore solutions to current challenges associated with clinical trials.

“Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite is the fundamental way in which we collect, manage and analyze real-time data. The Fusion platform in combination with unmatched services ensures better, faster data-driven decisions that are backed up by data compliance, privacy and meet regulatory requirements. Our strategic approach to decentralized trials, through technological advancements and actionable visualizations, allow complete trial traceability and ultimately optimize trial outcomes,” says Maliha Haider, VP Data Management and Data Analytics.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 5 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming needs and how Axiom can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.arena-international.com/octeastcoast/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

