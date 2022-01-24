Kontron Launches DARC™ VX208 SWaP-C Mission Platform

High-performance rugged VPX mission computer for data processing, video, graphics and AI





ISMANING, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), today announces the DARC™ VX208, a very high-performance, ruggedized and secure SWaP-constrained mission computer system.

Kontron’s DARC™ VX208 is well-suited for deployment in a wide range of harsh military and aerospace environments, such as mission computing, command/control, electronic warfare and vetronics.

Ideal for radars and other high definition video processing applications requiring high bandwidth to transmit large data volumes, the DARC™ VX208 combines two Optical 10 GbE ports with server-class processing and MIL-DTL38999 I/O performance. Its powerful graphics capabilities, with support for optional NVIDIA or AMD GPU modules, enable networked video streaming and processing including image fusion for real-time situational awareness. For added convenience and security, the external SSD can be removed in less than 30 seconds and the multiple expansion slots allow easy customization of the platform interfaces.

Alain Spors, General Manager Kontron France, says: “The DARC VX208 system’s rugged, compact design and modular open architecture makes it ideal as a flexible and powerful compute solution for integrators looking to deploy high-performance GPU-based technologies on-board SWaP-constrained vehicle and aircraft platforms. Furthermore, designed and technically supported in France means it is free of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions.”

Based on the low power Intel® Core™ i7-1185GRE quad-core processor, the fanless system’s fully sealed enclosure measures 272 x 230 x 100 mm (housing only) and weighs under 7 kg. Capable of operation over extended temperature ranges, the DARC™ VX208 is highly certified including MIL-STD-1275E for 28 VDC power supply, MIL-STD 810G shock/vibration resistance, and MIL-STD-461 F electromagnetic compatibility.

