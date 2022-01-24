M Science Launches Consumer Spending Trends Platform on Australia’s Largest Companies

Investors and Businesses can now access Data-Driven insights tailored specifically to the Australian Marketplace

NEW YORK & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced today the launch of its Australia Spending Trends Platform. This initiative marks an expansion of the firm’s increasing global presence.

Derived from M Science’s leading-edge data, the new platform provides daily, weekly, monthly and semi-annual visibility into competitive benchmarking and consumer behaviours. The new platform details customer spending patterns for more than 130 Global and Domestic Australian brands, including food delivery services, grocery stores, DTC platforms, sports betting and travel agencies. Companies include Just Eat, Deliveroo, Woolworths, JbHifi, Afterpay, Temple and Webster and Harvey Norman. M Science will continue to enhance its list of merchants across a broad spectrum of industries.

“For the first time, investors and companies have detailed, data-driven visibility into consumer spending in Australia with our new Australia Spending Trends Platform,” said John Tomlinson, CFA/CPA, Global Director of Research. “Our new offering enables in-depth insights and understanding of spending trends that were previously a blind spot for investors, corporate clients and businesses.”

M Science is excited to apply its proven methodologies to the Australian market and to introduce a data-driven view into consumer spending behaviour for investors and enterprises, including consumer trends and company performance. The launch of the Australia Spending Trends Platform yields a new, unparalleled layer of business performance analysis providing global companies and investors proprietary near real-time insight into Australian consumer behaviour and competitive analytics. “We are thrilled to bring this consumer spending solution to market for Australian focused investors and companies, increasingly providing our investors and corporate clients with a comprehensive global view into consumer behaviour,” said Valentin Roduit, Head of International.

These efforts in the Australian region reflect M Science’s commitment to global expansion and outreach. The company remains dedicated to advancing its international presence even further, while helping global companies understand the Australian marketplace.

M Science has displayed rapid growth in 2022. Earlier this year, the firm launched Sundial, a new data platform that empowers organizations and data buyers to discover, explore and connect with alternative data in the most transparent, trusted and efficient way. Most recently, M Science launched P1 Pulse, an online marketplace intelligence platform that provides merchants, brands and manufacturers with the answers they need to win in the global ecosystem. Additionally, M Science expanded its coverage to offer research and insights in several industries, including education technology and broader payments and fintech. The remainder of the year is expected to bring additional launches in the Consumer, Technology, and Industrials sectors.

For general interest and inquiries interested in participating in the launch and gaining access to the platform, please contact [email protected]. To view M Science’s full offerings, please view our Coverage Sheet.

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, revolutionizing research, discovering new datasets, and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence and insights for leading financial institutions and corporations. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data, and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries. M Science is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion to fuel innovation in our workplace. M Power, M Science’s diversity taskforce steers recruiting and educational initiatives to foster diverse perspectives and an environment that drives better results.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Portland, Oregon. For more information, please visit https://www.mscience.com/.

