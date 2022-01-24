PowerSchool to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies 2022 Software Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time (1:25 p.m. Eastern Time).

William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time or 10:00 a.m. Central Time).

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

