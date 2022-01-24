Axos Bank Business Interest Checking Named America’s Best Business Checking Account for Two Consecutive Years

WalletHub’s editors compared more than 250 small business checking and savings accounts

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year in a row, Axos Bank’s Business Interest Checking account is America’s Best Business Checking Account Overall. Editors of the personal finance website WalletHub chose Axos Bank after evaluating more than 250 checking and savings accounts to find the best offers for businesses overall, as well as those with the highest interest rates, best rewards, lowest fees and more.

“This account is the full package,” WalletHub said in its annual list of the Best Bank Accounts for Small Businesses.

The website noted that Business Interest Checking customers can earn up to 0.81% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) and can avoid a $10 monthly maintenance fee if they maintain an average daily balance of at least $5,000. Business Interest Checking customers also enjoy unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements and up to 100 free account transactions per month.

New small business owners who incorporated their businesses after June 1, 2020, are eligible to receive a $200 welcome bonus for opening a Business Interest Checking account with Axos. To qualify, customers must apply for the account by June 30, 2022, must use promo code NEWBIZ200 on their application, and must maintain an average daily account balance of at least $2,500 in the first two months after account opening. Other businesses can use promo code NEWAXOSBIZ for a $100 bonus. The minimum opening amount for Business Interest Checking accounts is $100.

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds over $16 billion in assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

Contacts

Aubree Thompson



Corporate Communications



Axos Bank



Phone: 405-615-3845



Email: [email protected]