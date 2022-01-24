B20 ESC Task Force to link performance, SDG targets with policies

JAKARTA, May 27, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The B20 Energy, Sustainability, and Climate (ESC) Task Force has continued to strengthen steps to produce policy recommendations under the Indonesian G20 Presidency.

Chair of the B20 Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Task Force, Nicke Widyawati, during the 4th Call Meeting of the task force in Jakarta on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Antara / HO-Pertamina)

As part of the effort, the ‘Fourth Task Force Call Meeting’ was held online for members on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).

The meeting, which was accessed from Jakarta, was led directly by Pertamina president director and chair of the task force, Nicke Widyawati.

It was attended by around 140 participants comprising deputy chair of the ESC Task Force, Agung Wicaksono; policy manager of the task force, Oki Muraza; eight co-chairs of the task force; and B20 members from 19 industries and 25 countries.

Among the topics the 4th meeting focused on was the addition of aspects of SDGs and key performance indicators (KPI) to policy recommendations.

“Based on the results of discussions between the Task Force and the Implementing Council, it has been agreed that all Task Force B20 should link the SDG goals that are relevant to the draft policy recommendations and develop KPIs as monitoring indicators in policy designs,” Widyawati said.

She reiterated that the main objective of the forum is to ensure inclusivity in the formulation of recommendations and policies, wherein all members of the task force get the opportunity to express their views.

“I hope that we can work together in formulating policy proposals that are effective and can be implemented as well as able to represent the interests of the business community from B20 member countries,” she said.

The policy manager of the task force, Oki Muraza, outlined several KPI proposals in policy recommendations, which are expected to serve as indicators while monitoring the course of policy recommendations, including increasing the percentage of renewable energy from the total global energy supply and creating jobs related to clean energy and low-emission technologies.

“We have compiled this KPI considering the policies that have been made in the Italian B20 presidency by adding several aspects that are in line with the B20 policy recommendations this year,” Muraza said.

In addition, the policy recommendations made should be in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets, such as those related to affordable clean energy (SDG No. 7 Affordable and Clean Energy) and climate action (SDG No. 13 Climate Action).

On the same occasion, deputy chair of the task force, Agung Wicaksono, informed that the task force still has one Task Force Call in June 2022 for submitting final policy recommendations.

Wicaksono said he expects the task force members to continue to provide inputs and views on the preparation of policy recommendations that have an impact and can be followed up by the G20 leadership.

In addition, he also listed several other important activities that will be held by the task force after the last Task Force Call, including the B20/G20 Ministerial Dialogue in July 2022; an investment forum titled “2nd Partners in Energy Transition,” which will be organized in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the “SOE Trade & Investment Forum,” which will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises in September; and the B20 Summit in November.

