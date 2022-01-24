Balfour Beatty Projects Recognized at Student Housing Innovator Awards

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions projects at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Bowie State University take home top honors

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a leading developer and operator of infrastructure projects for the college and university market, was recently recognized with two Student Housing Business Innovator Awards, including ‘Best New Development’ for the Student Housing Village project at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and ‘Best Public/Private Partnership Development’ for the Entrepreneurship Living-Learning Center at Bowie State University. The 12th Annual Innovator Awards were presented during the InterFace Student Housing Conference in Austin, Texas hosted by Student Housing Business magazine.

Balfour Beatty’s Student Housing Village project for the University of North Carolina Wilmington helped reshape the on-campus residential experience for first and second-year students and meet the growing demand for on-campus housing. The development added 1,814 beds and program spaces, including a student success center, classrooms, maker spaces, large meeting rooms, and dining venues on a vibrant market-like street connecting students to the academic heart of campus. The project’s design extended the campus’ architectural tradition and shaped a grand village quad where students enjoy outdoor recreation. Both phases of the project were delivered on-time and within budget, despite two hurricanes and the market disruptions of the global pandemic, earning it the award for Best New Development by a University. Project team members include Collegiate Housing Foundation, RBC Capital Markets, Balfour Beatty Construction, and Clark Nexsen Architecture and Engineering.

Balfour Beatty’s Entrepreneurship Living Learning Community project for Bowie State University is a vibrant mixed-use development that incorporates entrepreneurship into the daily lives of students. The outward facing community fuses living, learning, retail and innovation and is home to the Bowie Business Innovation Center and the Bowie Entrepreneurship Academy. The 170,000 SF development brings 557 beds to the campus, as well as a variety of amenities, including lounges, flexible classroom space, a fitness center, laundry facilities, community kitchens and parking. The development was accomplished using a fast-track design/build/ finance process to complete the project under budget and on time for the 2021 fall semester. Team members include Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO), RBC Capital Markets, Balfour Beatty Construction, Smoot Construction Company of Washington DC (SmootDC), Design Collective, Inc. and Site Resources, Inc.

“Our team has developed a reputation for working collaboratively with both our university clients and team partners to craft and deliver innovative spaces that embody the unique spirit and vision of each campus,” said Bob Shepko, president of Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “It is very gratifying to see our hard work recognized and these projects honored as best-in-class amongst the many new student housing developments that came online over the past two years.”

The Innovator Awards honor excellence in student housing development, design, financing, marketing and operations. More than 100 student housing industry experts judged the 130+ entries in this year’s contest.

About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, LLC provides development, asset/property management, and other real estate services to higher education with a focus on public-private partnerships that underpin the strategic vision of an institution. The company offers public-private partnership (P3) solutions for funding and delivery of capital plans, including residential, academic, administrative, and faculty offices, research, athletic/recreation, student centers, dining, parking, and infrastructure.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour Beatty Investments, a global company focused on financing and operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow: roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water systems, places to live, and places to work—the infrastructure that underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investments.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Maureen Omrod, 610-355-8136, [email protected]