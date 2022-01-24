Steven C. Glass Named Medical Mutual’s Next CEO and President

Current Cleveland Clinic CFO assumes the role on Aug. 1, 2022

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bob King, Lead Director of Medical Mutual’s board of directors, today announced that Steven (Steve) C. Glass will succeed Rick Chiricosta as CEO and President of Medical Mutual of Ohio. Mr. Glass will also take a seat on Medical Mutual’s board of directors.

Mr. Glass is a longtime Clevelander and a highly experienced healthcare executive. He joined the Cleveland Clinic in 2002 and was named Chief Financial Officer of the organization in 2005. In that role, Mr. Glass was responsible for the overall financial operations for the Cleveland Clinic and its subsidiaries worldwide. Prior to the Cleveland Clinic, he was the Vice President of Finance for MedStar Health, a large healthcare delivery system in the mid-Atlantic region.

“I am pleased to welcome Steve to Medical Mutual,” said King. “His emphasis on quality, integrity and innovation was abundantly clear during the interview process. That, coupled with his extensive background in healthcare and his knowledge and understanding of the Ohio market, led to the board’s decision. Medical Mutual’s employees, members and customers are in very capable hands.”

Mr. Glass will officially take over as CEO and President of Medical Mutual on Aug. 1, 2022. Mr. Chiricosta will stay on through the end of 2022 to assist Mr. Glass with the transition.

“I couldn’t be more excited for our company. Steve brings with him a broad skill set and deep leadership qualities. He also brings a competitive spirit and collaborative nature — a very powerful combination that will serve Medical Mutual’s strategy for growth and priority on culture very well,” said Chiricosta.

Mr. Glass earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Towson University in Maryland and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants, Healthcare Financial Management Association, Health Management Academy, and is the current chair of the board for the Ohio Hospital Association.

He and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Rocky River with their three children.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the next CEO and President of Medical Mutual,” said Glass. “I look forward to serving Medical Mutual’s employees, members and customers, building on the culture of strength, commitment and excellence Rick has built.”

About Medical Mutual of Ohio

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.2 million Ohioans through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Medical Mutual’s status as a mutual company means we are owned by our members, not stockholders, so we don’t answer to Wall Street analysts or pay dividends to investors. Instead, we focus on developing products and services that allow us to better serve our customers and the communities around us and help our members achieve their best possible health and quality of life. For more information, visit the company’s website at MedMutual.com.

Contacts

Sue Walton



Corporate Communications



216-687-6041



[email protected]