BankUnited Hires Commercial Real Estate Banking Executive Serving Southeast Region of U.S. from New Atlanta Office

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AtlantaCRE–BankUnited, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), has announced the hiring of Nate Seymour as market executive, southeast commercial real estate banking, based in the bank’s new Atlanta wholesale banking office.





Seymour joins the newly installed team in Atlanta charged with delivering BankUnited’s relationship-driven banking solutions to middle-market and large corporate companies doing business in the Atlanta metropolitan region and throughout the Southeast. With nearly a decade of industry experience, Seymour, who served most recently as vice president, commercial real estate for Truist in Atlanta, will develop and lead BankUnited’s commercial real estate lending team serving clients in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

A resident of Decatur, Seymour earned his bachelor’s in commercial real estate and finance from Georgia State University and currently serves on the ULI Atlanta Advisory Board.

In addition to commercial real estate lending, BankUnited’s Atlanta office serves as a hub for corporate banking, treasury management and healthcare banking.

BankUnited is one of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida, providing individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions throughout Florida, New York, Atlanta and Dallas with a full range of banking and related services, including corporate and commercial lending, deposit services and treasury management solutions.

BankUnited’s Atlanta office is located at the One Alliance Center, 3500 Lenox Road, Suite 720. For more information visit www.BankUnited.com or call (470) 206-9442.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers in Florida and the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited, N.A. also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $36.3 billion at March 31, 2022, is the bank holding company for BankUnited, N.A. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

Contacts

Donna Crump-Butler, (305) 231-6707



[email protected]

Savannah Whaley, (954) 776-1999, x225



[email protected]