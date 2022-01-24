KBRA Europe Releases Research – Northern Ireland Assembly Election Generates Uncertainty

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases research following Sinn Féin’s symbolic victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections on 5 May.

While attention might turn to a united Ireland proposal, KBRA expects this dynamic to brew over several years. More immediate risk events loom larger, including the collapse of power sharing in NI and a new battleground between the European Union (EU) and UK over the NI Protocol.

Key Takeaways

  • Sinn Féin’s victory marks its economic policy platform as well as Brexit stance.
  • The election result could add to the turbulent course ahead for the EU and the UK.
  • KBRA will monitor the prospective cost of a united Ireland and the credit impact on the UK and Republic of Ireland (ROI).

