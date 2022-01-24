BDO announces winners of the BDO ESG Awards 2022

HONG KONG, May 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – BDO, the world’s fifth largest accountancy network, today announced and honoured the winners of the fourth BDO ESG Awards (the “Awards”). This competition is widely supported by listed enterprises and this year’s winners were selected from a pool of 90 nominations, all of which showcased excellence in ESG reporting and disclosure. The awardees were chosen by a prestigious and professional panel of judges in recognition of the outstanding sustainability initiatives they have implemented. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s BDO ESG Awards Presentation Ceremony was held online, with stakeholders and the general public invited to witness the efforts and achievements of the winning companies in relation to ESG reporting over the past year.

The virtual BDO ESG Awards ceremony 2022 is held to pay tribute to businesses with strong ESG commitment and outstanding ESG efforts. Clement Chan, Managing Director of Assurance, BDO in Hong Kong (left) and Johnson Kong, Managing Director of Non-Assurance, BDO in Hong Kong (right). Ricky Cheng, Director and Head of Risk Advisory, BDO in Hong Kong.

In response to rapid global warming, companies should fulfil their corporate responsibilities and implement measures to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases generated from business activities, thus realising a long-term net zero emission business model. This year, the Theme Award adopts the theme of “Carbon Neutrality”, and in 2021 BDO International launched the BDO Sustainability Movement, promising to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. All BDO offices are working together to fulfil this commitment and to avoid adverse impacts on the planet. BDO also aims to recognise companies that have achieved net zero emissions and have performed well in all aspects of carbon reduction (see the full list below).

Dr Carlye Tsui BBS MBE JP, Chairman of the Judging Panel of the “Best in Reporting Awards” and Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, said, “ESG adoption is driven by board leadership, corporate culture and staff action together. ESG reporting serves to convey the company’s values and contribution to the stakeholders. I am pleased with the entries of high standards and the awarded report of excellence. The awards project is once again laudable in promoting sustainability.”

Dr William Yu, Chairman of the Judging Panel of the “Best in ESG Awards” and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of World Green Organisation, said, “As we know ESG is currently the spotlight of the market, it’s good to see how award participants are addressing business precedents in their reports and preparing for TCFD frame work so as to address the primaries. Being a board member, I will encourage active participation as it is equally important. Overall, I’m delighted to see BDO continues the determination to bring a positive impact to the society.

Ms Karen Ho, Chairman of the Judging Panel of the “Theme Award” and Head of Corporate and Community Sustainability, WWF-Hong Kong, said, “Thanks to BDO for organising this ESG “Theme Award” with focus on carbon neutrality. We are at a defining moment in the fight to tackle climate change, to limit warming to 1.5 degree Celsius and avoid the most catastrophic impacts for people and nature. The corporate sector has a central role to play by rapidly reducing your emissions in line with climate science. Companies must work with your supply chain, customers, investors, regulators and civil society to take decisive actions for sustainability.”

Mr Clement Chan, MH JP, Managing Director of Assurance, BDO in Hong Kong, said, “The BDO ESG Awards has entered its fourth year. We aim to continue encouraging listed companies to raise their awareness of social responsibility and sustainable development initiatives. 2022 is a challenging year, with each company needing to find ways to reinvent itself to maintain operations as the epidemic rages on. We are pleased to see many old friends, as well as some new faces, participating in this year’s Awards, demonstrating their continuous efforts and outstanding achievements in ESG. As this year’s Awards has adopted the theme of “Carbon Neutrality”, we are also happy to see many companies showcasing their efforts to achieve net zero emissions through carbon reduction, in addition to incorporating this goal into their long-term business model. BDO as part of the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance, has committed to supporting the goal of global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Mr Johnson Kong, Managing Director of Non-Assurance, BDO in Hong Kong, said, “We received nearly 90 nominations for this year’s Awards. On behalf of BDO, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the judges, media partners and supporting organisations for making this year’s Awards possible. I would also like to thank all participating companies. We are excited to witness their achievements and continuous growth in the area of ESG. Affected by the pandemic, we have shifted the award presentation ceremony to an online mode for two consecutive years. We look forward to meeting you next year to share the joy and witness the achievements of the winning companies together.” Going forward, we at BDO will continue to offer support to Hong Kong listed companies, help them raise ESG standards and performance and in turn promote the overall development of ESG in Hong Kong.”

Mr Ricky Cheng, Director and Head of Risk Advisory, BDO in Hong Kong, said, “As a keen advocate for continuous enhancements in ESG, we are delighted to see more and more listed companies committing to raising the quality of ESG practices and disclosure. With the increasing standard of ESG reporting and the outstanding performance of the participating companies, competition was intense for this year’s ‘ESG Report of the Year Awards’, making it extremely difficult for the judges to select the winners. We would like to thank the judges who have applied their expertise and experience in the judging process to ensure the Awards are credible and representative. To capitalise on this trend, BDO will spare no efforts to increase ESG engagement, thereby further strengthening Hong Kong’s leading position as an International Financial Centre.”

BDO ESG Awards 2022 Winners (listed in alphabetical order)

Best in ESG – Large Cap

CLP Holdings Limited (002.HK)

New World Development Company Limited (017.HK)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (003.HK)

Best in ESG – Mid Cap

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (1199.HK)

Kerry Properties Limited (683.HK)

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited (3868.HK)

Best in ESG – Small Cap

China Everbright Greentech Limited (1257.HK)

Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited (071.HK)

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust (435.HK)

Best in ESG – GEM

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (8320.HK)

Roma Group Limited (8072.HK)

Best in Reporting – Large Cap

CLP Holdings Limited (002.HK)

Lenovo Group Limited (992.HK)

New World Development Company Limited (017.HK)

Best in Reporting – Mid Cap

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (257.HK)

China Power International Development Limited (2380.HK)

Kerry Properties Limited (683.HK)

Best in Reporting – Small Cap

China Everbright Greentech Limited (1257.HK)

Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited (071.HK)

Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited (6811.HK)

Best in Reporting – GEM

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (8320.HK)

Roma Group Limited (8072.HK)

ESG Report of the Year – Large Cap

CLP Holdings Limited (002.HK)

ESG Report of the Year – Mid Cap

Kerry Properties Limited (683.HK)

ESG Report of the Year – Small Cap

China Everbright Greentech Limited (1257.HK)

ESG Report of the Year – GEM

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (8320.HK)

Theme Award

CLP Holdings Limited (002.HK)

