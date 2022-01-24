Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2022-2027: AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management Advancements – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Business Process Management (BPM) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2027

The global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

What’s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to the publisher’s digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • COVID-19 Significantly Tips the Scale in Favor of Business Processes Management
  • An Introduction to Business Process Management (BPM): Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merits
  • BPM Systems: Classification
  • Components of BPM Lifecycle
  • BPA: A Subset of BPM
  • BPM: Primary Merits
  • Business Process Management: Experiencing Evolutionary Tidings with Advances
  • Global Business Process Management Market to Chart Ambitious Course
  • BPM: Interesting Market Dynamics
  • Salient Drivers Giving Special Thrust to Business Process Management Market
  • Analysis by Component
  • Analysis by Business Function: Procurement & SCM, the Fastest Growing Segment
  • Analysis by End-Use: Manufacturing and BFSI Trending End-Use Industry Segments of Global BPM Market
  • Regional Analysis: Led by US, North America Maintains Authoritative Position in Global BPM Market
  • Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 320 Featured)

  • Adobe Systems Inc.
  • Appian Corporation
  • ASG Technologies Group, Inc.
  • BP Logix, Inc.
  • Comindware Inc.
  • Fabasoft AG
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • HP Development Company, L.P
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Kissflow Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Nintex UK Ltd
  • OpenText Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Signavio GmbH
  • Software AG
  • Tibco Software Inc.
  • Ultimus Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Select Trends Impacting the Business Process Management Market
  • BPM Playing Key Role in Business Innovation
  • Business Process Management Software Unleashes Intriguing Value for Businesses
  • AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management Advancements
  • Business Process Management: Crucial Spoke on Digital Transformation Wheel
  • BPM Fits Perfectly in Digital Transformation Picture
  • BPM Bears Symbolic Relationship with IT, Automation & Digital Transformation
  • Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to BPM to Benefit from the Digitization Trend
  • Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working Technologies Presents Market Opportunities
  • IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPM Market
  • Addition of BPaaS to BPM Model Catalyzing Growth
  • BPM Brings Change in Banking and Financial Services Sector
  • BPM to Shape the Capital Markets Industry
  • Procurement and Supply Chain BPM: Promising Growth in Store
  • Catalyzed by the Pandemic e-Commerce Flourishes to Fuel Growth for BPM Market
  • Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Healthcare BPM
  • Business Process Management: Key Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsld0z

