Beau Cat (BUC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Beau Cat (BUC) on May 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BUC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a comprehensive beauty platform, Beau Cat (BUC) utilizes the power of blockchain to open up the future beauty market by simultaneously conducting non-face-to-face and face-to-face services. Its native token BUC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 6, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Beau Cat

Beau Cat is a blockchain-based beauty platform, which provides various products and services, such as creating a specialized beauty bank through the development of beauty specialist DeFi & NFT, operation of beauty service & specialized information and product trading shopping mall, beauty information construction and blockchain-based beauty live commerce platform, shared growth with stores and customers through Beau Cat integrated service, expansion of use of existing beauty points, payment of local currency in cash, and connection with blockchain.

The Beau Cat platform provides information on beauty based on user participation, such as interest and purchase history. Participants can freely share information such as age, preference, cosmetics used, skin condition, beauty, etc.

In addition, unlike the sale of general products sold in the market, by applying the cryptocurrency purchase program in bulk, Beau Cat adds the value of a ‘premium online shopping mall’ and provides various benefits through membership programs. Furthermore, by providing curation based on user data, live commerce, beauty & beauty exclusive mall, distribution network, etc., Beau Cat plans to expand and provide services throughout the beauty industry.

About BUC Token

BUC is the native token of Beau Cat, which can be used when participants share and use information. Consumers can use BUC to pay for beauty services and beauty products in shopping malls. It can also be used when paying platform advertising fees and purchasing consumer’s beauty data.

Based on ERC-20, BUC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for token sale, 20% is provided for operation, another 20% will be used for marketing, another 20% is provided for staking, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team and advisor.

BUC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 6, 2022. Investors who are interested in Beau Cat investment can easily buy and sell BUC token on LBank Exchange right now.

