Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Cardiocoin (CRDC) on May 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRDC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: Cardiocoin (CRDC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/123061_6e1177fb94a23bce_002full.jpg

Currently, smartphones and wearables alone are unable to prevent fake workout data from being generated, which hinders the process of offering incentives due to the risk of falsified and inaccurate data. To solve this issue, Cardio Healthcare utilizes the power of blockchain technology and crypto to build the world’s first metaverse fitness bike and treadmill that gives user’s body control of the game, bridging between real fitness and metaverse activity with its move-to-earn approach. Its native token Cardiocoin (CRDC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Cardio Healthcare

Cardio Healthcare provides technology and a platform that allows users to enjoy exercising on the metaverse. Users are issued Cardiocoin, a crypto asset that allows them to trade personal exercise data to connect their workout in the metaverse and the real world.

The web 3.0 based token economy of Cardio Healthcare is built from AI based IoT sensor technology that collects validated exercise information and on middleware technology that can control various metaverse contents.

As the only Move-to-Earn platform that tracks real data, Cardio Healthcare supplies hardware interface parts such as IoT Bike Pedal, HUB Platform, and IoT Treadmill Sensor that upgrade the existing fitness equipment of fitness equipment manufacturing companies so that they can be retrofitted for use on the metaverse. Existing games from game developers can also be upgraded with exercise-type metaverse content. User’s riding controls the speed of the avatar and Cardio’s built-in game controllers let them take control of the action.

The Metabike and Metarun of Cardio utilize the Cardio HUB, a tablet and smartTV application that users can log into with a simple QR scan from their smartphone Cardio APP. The Cardio HUB allows fitness users to access dozens of games and other contents from world-class developers, and Cardio can continue to expand this curated list to hundreds of contents. With this, users can earn Cardio Points on their exercise, and use Cardio Points to get discounts and health & fitness products, or swap them for Cardiocoin.

In the future, Cardio will create the world’s largest metaverse sports community that democratizes fitness data while providing 500 million global indoor bicycle and treadmill users with unlimited exercise and sports experiences in the metaverse space, all while monetizing one’s own exercise data.

About CRDC Token

Cardiocoin (CRDC) is a blockchain token used in Cardio’s protocol. It is a digital asset that corporate participants (sponsors) must stake when issuing Cardio Points for the purpose of payment to users within the ecosystem.

Based on ERC-20, CRDC has a total supply of 12 billion (i.e. 12,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private sale, 45% is provided for Move-to-Earn rewards, 25% will be used for marketing and BD, and the rest 20% is allocated to the team and advisor.

CRDC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 4, 2022, investors who are interested in Cardiocoin investment can easily buy and sell CRDC token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about CRDC Token:

Official Website: https://www.cardiocoin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/cardiocoin_official_en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cardiocoin_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cardiohealth.care/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cardio.health.korea

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123061