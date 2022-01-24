Beck Redden selects OnePlace Marketing & Business Development to fuel firm growth

Industry-leading software will modernize firm growth strategies and integrate conflicts data for streamlined prospecting

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that Beck Redden has selected OnePlace Marketing & Business Development as its next-generation growth engine.

OnePlace Marketing & Business Development helps partner-led firms use client, matter, and people data to discover strategic opportunities for growth, develop more effective pitches and campaigns, strengthen relationships, and enhance firm reputation. The solution brings together disparate data to provide a complete view of the client lifecycle, and leverages applied AI to offer actionable insights.

Beck Redden currently uses Intapp Conflicts — which leverages AI to streamline critical risk management activities such as search, analysis, clearance, and reporting — to reduce the volume of potential conflicts that require manual review. Access to conflicts data through the inherent data integration capabilities of Intapp OnePlace will enable Beck Redden’s marketing and business development team to identify and incorporate conflicts-cleared prospects into their campaigns and events, and ensure a more targeted approach to the pursuit of new business.

“With Intapp’s risk and client relationship management solutions working in sync, we’re working to tap into a rich source of additional information about the firm’s prospects that would otherwise be siloed and generally not accessible to our marketing and business development team,” said Jordan Fowler, Director of Business Development at Beck Redden.

Fowler added: “Investing in a technology solution that drives greater connectivity and efficiency across our internal firm functions is incredibly valuable to a firm like Beck Redden. Add to that the abilities to leverage sophisticated relationship management capabilities and scale without having to invest in separate point solutions, and we have the tools and support we need to emerge as a powerful engine for growth.”

Founded in 1992, Beck Redden is a trial and appellate firm providing sophisticated courtroom advocacy in jurisdictions throughout Texas and nationwide. With more than 40 lawyers operating out of the firm’s office in Houston, Texas, Beck Redden takes on civil cases of all sizes, representing clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies.

“We’re excited that Beck Redden has chosen OnePlace Marketing & Business Development to support prospecting and firm growth,” said Lavinia Calvert, General Manager of Marketing and Business Development at Intapp. “Midsize firms like Beck Redden are increasingly investing in integrated marketing technologies to gain insights from firmwide data, helping teams to strengthen relationships, identify growth opportunities, and ultimately win more business.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

