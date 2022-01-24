Delivering greatly improved production throughput and uncompromised quality to the aerospace, performance automotive and medical industries

Uniformity Labs Launches Ti-6Al-4V Grade 23 Titanium Alloy Powder for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) Motor gear 3D printed in Uniformity Labs titanium alloy Ti64

FREMONT, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Engineered materials company Uniformity Labs (Uniformity) announces the availability of titanium alloy Ti-6Al-4V (Ti64) powder for L-PBF. Developed by an in-house team of world-leading materials scientists and 3D printing innovators, Uniformity Labs Ti64 Grade 23 exhibits best-in-class mechanical performance, surface roughness, and uniformity across the build bed, in parallel with greatly improved throughput. Typical builds deliver an average of 99.96% density in the as-printed state and are 1.5X to 2.0X faster, depending on machine and part geometry, as compared to the same builds performed at the same layer thickness using standard powder and machine parameters.

Ti64 Grade 23 is an alloy of titanium, aluminum, and vanadium. The material exhibits a high strength-to-weight ratio and is biocompatible, making it ideal for medical and high-performance applications including performance automotive and aerospace.

“The application of Uniformity Ti64 Grade 23 delivers material properties excellence and repeatability for our customers who require parts that perform to the highest standard in extreme conditions,” said Uniformity founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “Our powders deliver robust mechanical properties, low surface roughness, and high print yield, in addition to substantially increasing machine throughput.”

The availability of this powder follows the recent announcement of a Uniformity collaboration with AddUp, targeted to maximize the productivity of Uniformity’s Ti64 Grade 23 ELI alloy using AddUp’s FormUp350 L-PBF printer. This partnership targets regulated healthcare and aerospace production using metal additive manufacturing technologies.

Ti64 Grade 23 Mechanical and Density Information

At a glance mechanical and density properties listed below (as built / HIPed)

60um layer thickness

Two times the throughput @ 99.9%+ density (average 99.96% / >99.96%)

Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m z) – 1221 ± 9 MPa / 1000 ± 7 MPa

z) – 1221 ± 9 MPa / 1000 ± 7 MPa Ultimate Tensile Strength (R m xy) – 1245 ± 21 MPa / 1010 ± 6 MPa

xy) – 1245 ± 21 MPa / 1010 ± 6 MPa Yield Strength (R m z) 1083 ± 18 MPa / 896 ± 10 MPa

z) 1083 ± 18 MPa / 896 ± 10 MPa Yield Strength (R m xy) 1077 ± 19 MPa / 924 ± 7 MPa

xy) 1077 ± 19 MPa / 924 ± 7 MPa Fracture Elongation (R m z) 8.0 ± 2.0% / 15.0 ± 0.5%

z) 8.0 ± 2.0% / 15.0 ± 0.5% Fracture Elongation (R m xy) 8.0 ± 1.0% / 14.0 ± 0.5%

xy) 8.0 ± 1.0% / 14.0 ± 0.5% Surface roughness in z direction (no treatment, um) 11.0 ± 1.0

Notes:

1) Coupon Type: ASTM E8/E8-M Rectangular Tension Test Specimens, Subsize (25mm gauge), no polishing

2) For a complete data sheet, please email: [email protected]

Uniformity Labs is an engineered materials producer that helps customers realize substantial quality and efficiency improvements in additive and conventional manufacturing at scale using its ground-breaking, high-density metal powders and print processing expertise. Its patented technology uniquely enables groundbreaking improvements in throughput and reductions in residual stress across materials and platforms in laser powder bed fusion printing. In binder jetting, Uniformity powders deliver fully dense parts with minimal sintering shrink, resulting in the ability to manufacture to otherwise unobtainable high precision, material mechanical properties, and part surface roughness. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing.

For more information, please visit www.uniformitylabs.com .

Media contact:

Frank De Maria – 347 647 0284

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca1a8891-9076-4189-a98e-5ff66bde428f