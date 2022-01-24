Dejero Adopts D2L Wave to Empower Employee Learning

Critical connectivity solutions leader to use D2L Wave for employee reskilling and upskilling

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D2L, a global learning technology leader, is helping Dejero – a critical connectivity solutions provider – continue to focus on their award-winning corporate culture by enhancing their professional development offerings with an upskilling and professional development program powered by D2L Wave.

“Dejero is a recognized leader in helping organizations deploy resilient connectivity solutions for their critical communications and for creating a healthy work environment internally. But to stay ahead, we know that we need our skills to keep pace with the rapidly evolving marketplace,” says Christine Vigna, Chief People Officer of Dejero. “Our team is at the top of our field, and it’s vitally important for us to focus on their continued growth, success, and engagement. D2L Wave gives our team members the ability to learn new skills and refresh existing skills in a way that suits each individual’s schedule. It will help us serve our customers better while at the same time ensuring everyone within the company feels supported in achieving their career development goals.”

D2L Wave offers an approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions. It modernizes, reimagines, and innovates upskilling for employees by streamlining tuition assistance and taking the friction out of professional development. Implemented in January 2022, Dejero uses the D2L Wave platform to streamline how their employees find, request, and pay for professional development opportunities. By removing barriers for skills creation and expansion, Dejero is ensuring that each employee has more freedom and creativity to help take their career to new heights.

“We’re really pleased to see a leading technology company use D2L Wave to help staff connect to high-quality learning opportunities and achieve more than they ever thought possible,” says Tom Donnelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer at D2L. “Through partnerships with industry leaders like Dejero, D2L is committed to helping create more learning opportunities for people in critical sectors of the economy, so they can seize opportunities in a growing, dynamic and digital world.”

About Dejero

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com.

About D2L Wave

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees’ potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company’s business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more at www.D2L.com .

