Bespoke Extracts, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Denver, CO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC: BSPK) (“Bespoke” or the “Company”), a company focusing on consumer products in regulated cannabis and CBD is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”). Bespoke will commence trading on the OTCQB at the market open on May 10, 2022 under the ticker “BSPK.” The Company believes that the uplist will create greater visibility to retail and institutional investors, as well as further enhance trading liquidity.

The OTCQB is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB is designed for developing U.S. and international companies, subject to ongoing listing requirements that include remaining current in financial reporting, undergoing an annual verification and management certification process, meeting a minimum bid price, and other specific financial conditions.

“Moving to the OTCQB is the result of our commitment to compliance, quality controls, and complete transparency to our current shareholders and those that will become shareholders of Bespoke in the future,” commented Michael Feinsod, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke. “This is a significant milestone and a logical progression for the Company as part of our goal to make 2022 a transformational year for Bespoke. We look forward to providing our shareholders regular updates on our progress in the coming weeks and months.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc operates with the belief that quality craft cannabis and CBD products should be easily and conveniently accessible. We intend to be a company known for quality, expertise and reliability, producing the highest quality products in the markets where we operate. For more information, please visit https://bespokeextracts.com .

