Imagene AI CEO Dean Bitan to Speak at FORTUNE Brainstorm Health 2022

Company co-founder will be interviewed May 11 by Bryan Walsh of Vox on the show’s mainstage

Imagene’s deep learning algorithms use digital biopsy images to deliver real-time molecular and spatial analysis, lowering time needed for genomic tests from several weeks to two minutes

Imagene drives a new approach for treatment response prediction that encapsulates the uniqueness of each patient, bringing cancer care closer to reaching the full potential of precision medicine.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imagene AI, an emerging leader in the field of AI-based precision medicine for cancer, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dean Bitan will speak this week at FORTUNE Brainstorm Health 2022, one of the foremost annual gatherings of future-focused leaders in health care, technology, and business.

Bryan Walsh, editor of VOX’s Future Perfect, will interview Bitan Wednesday, May 11 at 12:20 p.m. PST on the show’s mainstage at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California.

Imagene, the developer of an AI platform for biomarkers identification and response prediction that delivers real-time molecular analysis using only a digitized biopsy image, last week announced it raised $21.5 million in funding backed by renowned investors including Larry Ellison, Dr. David Agus, AI imaging pioneer Eyal Gura, and Blumberg Capital. Imagene’s proprietary deep learning algorithms reduce the time required for biomarkers detection from several weeks to two minutes – allowing more cancer patients to receive the most effective treatment possible.

“Brainstorm Health’s 2022 theme is ‘Connecting the World’ and one of Imagene’s core competencies – leveraging AI technology to scale cancer diagnosis – has the potential to drive that connection, making precision medicine more accurate, accessible, and actionable,” said Bitan. “I am honored to participate in Brainstorm Health and share Imagene’s mission to revolutionize and democratize cancer diagnosis, creating a better future for all cancer patients around the world.”

Imagene’s technology classifies patterns that cannot be seen by the human eye, evolving genomics, proteomics, and spatial insights to better understand the recurrence of specific cancers and their resistance mechanisms; this enables better stratification of patients in clinical trials and the discovery of novel targets for new drugs. Imagene collaborates with top-tier medical centers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to improve the overall quality of care and accelerate the drug development process.

“Cancer patients deserve access to the most accurate diagnosis and treatment when they need it, and oncologists should have the ability to leverage genomic insights and response prediction to better address each individual medical condition,” said Bitan. “Imagene is fortunate to be on the forefront of this technological sea change and laser focused on bringing cancer care closer to reaching the full potential of precision medicine.”

The mentioned products are currently used for research purposes only and subject to regulatory clearances in the applicable markets.

ABOUT IMAGENE AI

Imagene AI is a Tel Aviv-based precision oncology diagnosis company founded in 2020 by Dean Bitan, Jonathan Zalach, and Shahar Porat. Its molecular and micro-environment intelligence platform delivers real-time biomarker reports using only digitized biopsy images, leading to faster diagnosis and better identification of treatment for patients. Its multidisciplinary team is composed of a diverse group of experts from the fields of science, clinical, and deep learning. Imagene brings accurate, fast, accessible, actionable, standardized, and routine diagnosis to all cancer patients, and aims to become the standard for making treatment decisions. For more information, visit Imagene-AI.com .