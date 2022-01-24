Clearmind Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board With Substance Abuse and Mental Health Professionals

Prof. Schütz’ main research interests focus on clinical interventions and health service in substance use disorders and mental health diagnoses; Prof. Weiser specializes in psychiatric disorders such as substance abuse and depression.

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, OTC Pink: CMNDF, FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the “company“), an intellectual property driven pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of new, atypical-psychoactive therapies to solve major undertreated health problems, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”). Prof. Christian G. Schütz MD PhD MPH FRCPC, of the University of British Columbia, Canada and Prof. Mark Weiser, MD, Chairman of Dept of Psychiatry at Sackler School of Medicine, and head of the Psychiatric Division at Sheba Medical- Center, Israel.

Prof. Schütz, an Associate Professor at the Department of Psychiatry in the university’s Faculty of Medicine, focuses on clinical interventions and health service in substance use disorders and dual diagnoses (mental and substance use disorders), as well as neurobiological and neurocognitive aspects of impulsive decision-making. His main research focuses on understanding mechanisms of relapse and impulsive decision-making to improve treatment of addiction and concurrent disorders. He has published over 100 research articles and a dozen chapters.

Prof. Weiser, head of the Psychiatric Division at Sheba Medical Hospital, specializes, among others, in cognitive impairment in persons with psychiatric disorders such as substance abuse, depression and personality disorders.

“Clearmind continues to receive substantial validation with leading experts from all around the world joining our Scientific Advisory Board, said Clearmind CEO, Dr. Adi Zuloff- Shani. “Prof. Schütz and Prof. Weiser have extensive experience with research, clinical trials as well as treating patients suffering from mental disorders and substance abuse. We are honored by their motivation to contribute to Clearmind by joining the company’s SAB and are excited by their expected contribution to Clearmind.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is an intellectual property driven pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of new, atypical-psychoactive therapies to solve widespread and underserved psychiatric disorders such as addictions, including alcohol use disorder and depression. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CMND“, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC Markets under the symbol “CMNDF“.

