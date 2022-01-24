Biofrontera Inc. to Participate in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1×1 Conference

WOBURN, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the Company will be participating in The Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual 1×1 Conference being held on June 2, 2022.

Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer and Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc. will be meeting with registered investors in virtual one-on-one meetings and small-group sessions.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit https://www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
[email protected]

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
[email protected]

