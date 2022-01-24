Community-Driven Football Management Simulator Soccer Manager Elite Rebrands As Soccerverse

Freshly Unveiled Brand Adds Gaming Industry Veteran Andrew Gore To The Organization

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – London-based Soccer Manager Elite (SME), a Xaya blockchain-based massive multiplayer online soccer management game, has rebranded itself as Soccerverse, which will be developed under a separate legal entity titled Soccerverse Ltd. Soccerverse has added gaming industry veteran Andrew Gore to the team as part of its latest initiative.

Soccerverse is part football management game run in an entirely decentralized format on the blockchain and also a DeFi-oriented game where clubs and players form DAOs and fractionalized NFTs for participating gamers to hold shares. With those shares, gamers can propose and vote for club managers and player agents.

With the new brand and legal entity, the team behind Soccerverse will be developing, guiding, and promoting the game in cooperation with its userbase and is currently focused on completing a fresh browser-based user interface for desktop, mobile, and tablet computers. Scheduled for July, the launch of Beta 4 will see the game move from the Xaya blockchain onto the Polygon blockchain, where it will gain access to a large ecosystem of potential users.

Commenting on the latest changes, Xaya Creative Lead and Soccerverse Co-Founder Andrew Colosimo notes, “What we’ve created with SME is lightyears ahead of what most people think of when it comes to blockchain games. Soccer Manager Elite simply doesn’t reflect what it is, or where we’re planning for it to go. Soccerverse is a much more suitable name.”

Joining this fresh effort is Andrew Gore, an experienced veteran with over 20 years in the industry. Andrew commands over 20 years of industry experience developing video games and football management games, including titles such as FIFA, Need for Speed, Soccer Manager Worlds, the Soccer Manager series, and many others. Moreover, the company plans to engage in further talent acquisition over the coming months.

Per Andrew Gore, “I am excited to be rebuilding a decades-old battle-proven multiplayer manager game onto the blockchain and having the opportunity to do so with the blockchain gaming pioneers at Xaya.” Soccerverse’s Colosimo concludes, “We’re extremely excited to partner with Andy. You really couldn’t find anyone better. He’s the top expert in this field, and we’re fortunate to have him.”

About Xaya

Xaya is a blockchain agnostic platform and SDK for creating fully decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless, and serverless video games and decentralized applications (dApps). It is fully open-source and free to use.

About Soccerverse Ltd

Soccerverse Ltd. is dedicated to developing and promoting the Soccerverse blockchain game that was formerly known as Soccer Manager Elite (SME). This massive multiplayer online soccer management game is a community-driven project that leverages decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to deliver gamers a unique, immersive experience.

