Xigem Technologies Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Cozzi as its new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Cozzi is a technology leader with over 20 years experience building and managing engineering and product teams in the digital economy.

Mr. Cozzi has an extensive background in high-growth start-ups and scaling technology companies, working across a range of industries including Hospitality, EdTech and Telecom. He began his career at Globalive Communications and became an integral part of the management team there as the company grew from fewer than 10 people to over 200. An engineer by trade, Mr. Cozzi also has extensive business management experience, having led the creation, strategy and monetization of TouchBistro’s partnerships group and its UK operations as it grew from a Series B to Series E-sized company. Mr. Cozzi obtained his degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Toronto.

As Xigem’s Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Cozzi will lead the ongoing development, commercialization and integration of the Company’s existing technologies and the various prospective additions to its portfolio.

“I am excited to join the Xigem team and help scale a promising technology portfolio,” said Anthony Cozzi. “The remote economy has changed so many aspects of our professional and personal lives, and there are significant opportunities for those who develop innovative approaches to servicing the rapidly evolving market needs.”

“We are very pleased to add a veteran of the digital world like Anthony to our team,” said Brian Kalish, CEO and Co-Founder of Xigem. “There are a number of exciting prospects in our pipeline, and we expect Anthony to play an important role in assessing and integrating new technologies while monetizing them for growth.”

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company’s patented technology, and FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, are intended to provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future business plans and utilization of the Company’s technologies.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Company’s applications; continued market demand for the Company’s products; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; continued development of the Company’s technologies; and the continued growth of the industry the Company operates in.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the technology and data industries in general; increased competition in the technology and data markets; the potential future unviability or limited viability of the Company’s product offerings; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of the products described in this press release and the expected enhancements to such products; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the activities of the Company; and risks with respect to market demand for the Company’s products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

