BIXOLON Demonstrates Its Latest Range of Innovative Logistics Solutions at LogiMAT 2022

LogiMAT 2022 – (31.05-02.06.2022, Stuttgart, Germany) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers invites you to visit stand #6D11 at LogiMAT 2022, where it will be exhibiting its growing range of printing solutions dedicated to the intralogistics market.

Displaying a range of high tech labelling technologies to deliver superfast operations; BIXOLON will be exhibiting the XD5-40tR, a 4-inch (118mm) Thermal Transfer desktop label printer with UHF RFID encode and print capabilities. Alongside the XT5-40NR, a highly powerful, optimum performance 4-inch (114mm) Thermal Transfer Industrial RFID label printer. Plus, the NEW XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) mobile label printer which form part of its RFID labelling range.

BIXOLON will also be exhibiting its portfolio of 2-inch and 4-inch desktop labelling solutions ideal for product and supply chain identification and mission critical applications. Including, the highly reliable XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) and XD3-40 4-inch (118mm) desktop Direct Thermal and Thermal Transfer printer series which offer value added features to suit a range of budgets. Alongside the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated linerless desktop label printer and the slim line SLP-DX220 2-inch (60mm) direct thermal label and barcode printer, capable of printing a variety of widths for label, tags and wristbanding.

While presenting its award winning range of mobile receipt and label solutions for a range of logistics, postal and manufacturing applications. BIXOLON will be demonstrating the XM7-40 4-inch (112mm) and XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) Liner and Linerless Mobile Label printers which provide premium-level performance produce quality printing outputs at high volumes, making it ideal for the most demanding of environments. Together with its award winning SPP-R200PLUSIII 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt and linerless printer.

“We are excited to be joined on the stand by our long standing partner Mediaform, a supplier of data acquisition and identification labelling solutions, who are showcasing their logistics application printing in conjunction with our XL5-40 desktop printer,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. “Over the past two years there has been unprecedented pressure on the logistics industry and the need for effective technology hardware has become more important than ever. LogiMAT give BIXOLON the opportunity to showcase the latest in printing technology innovation with the support of our partner throughout the show.”

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

About Mediaform

In the German-speaking region, the Mediaform group of companies is the leading supplier of data acquisition and identification labelling solutions together with the accompanying data management. The company group includes Mediaform Druckprodukte GmbH, Mediaform Informationssysteme GmbH, Mediaform Etiketten GmbH, Güse GmbH and the associated companies koopmann media GmbH and Mediaface GmbH. Under the umbrella of the Mediaform group of companies, they constitute their own competence centres for the areas of data documentation, data acquisition/recording, data management, identification products, and printing forms and labels.

