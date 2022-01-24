Kong Inc. Builds Foundation for EMEA Expansion With New London Office

Leading API platform provider opens UK office to meet continued growth as businesses modernise their technology stacks

London, May 25, 2022 – Kong Inc., the cloud connectivity company, today announced it has opened a new London office at 1 Poultry as part of its rapid expansion in the UK and Europe.

Kong opened the new location after seeing record growth in the UK, with a current headcount of more than 55 employees in the UK and more than 450 employees worldwide. The company has seen rapidly increasing demand for its API platform, particularly from the financial services, e-commerce and government sectors – nearly doubling its UK customer base over the past year.

Kong helps organisations deliver unparalleled digital experiences by modernising their tech stacks, boosting developer productivity and quickly meeting customer demands. Its cloud native API platform connects APIs and microservices natively across and within companies’ clouds, Kubernetes container systems, data centres and more.

Carl Mattsson, vice president of EMEA at Kong, commented: “We’re very excited to open our first Kong EMEA office in London. As businesses reopen and begin to embrace face-to-face meetings again, we want to offer our expanding workforce in London a flexible, hybrid work environment where they have a space to work collaboratively as desired, while still having the option to work remotely from home. Opening this office is a natural next step for Kong as we continue our record growth and expansion across not just the UK but Europe as a whole.”

Kong is currently hiring across all departments in the UK and Europe, including Sales, Engineering and Customer Experience. To see open roles and apply, please visit https://konghq.com/careers.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centres and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong’s service connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organisations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

