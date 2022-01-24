Blaize and Innovatrics Provide Edge Ready, Low Power, Low Latency Facial Recognition Technology!

Form strategic partnership for inference and edge AI ready-to-deploy Facial Recognition Technology

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovatrics, a global leader in biometric technology, and Blaize®, the AI computing innovator revolutionizing edge computing, today announced a technology partnership to deliver ready-to-use facial recognition solutions designed for access control and public security applications leveraging SmartFace Embedded and Blaize edge computing devices.

Innovatrics SmartFace Embedded can efficiently run time-critical operations such as face detection, facial landmarks, and face template extraction through on-edge or on-chip processing. Users can choose and combine the specific processes they need for their intended application while maintaining a small footprint, minimal compute capacity, and easy scalability.

Data processed at the edge of the network enables organizations to minimize the need for massive network resources and data transfer to a distant data center. Innovatrics’ proprietary facial recognition algorithm enables a camera to pre-process a video stream and perform face matching through edge-to-cloud computing with incredible accuracy. Combined with the efficient, flexible, accurate, and cost-effective real-time AI computing on the edge Blaize® Pathfinder P1600 Embedded System on Module (SoM), SmartFace Embedded can precisely detect facial landmarks within 5ms, face template extraction within 15ms, and face detection within 20ms.

“Blaize focuses on delivering low power and low latency AI inference solutions at the edge, and Innovatrics with their SmartFace Embedded enables customers to realize the value of AI in smart city, smart retail, safety and security applications.” said Barrie Mullins, Head of Marketing, Blaize. “ Innovatrics facial recognition technology seamlessly integrates into our cost-effective and flexible edge form factor solutions, making it easy to use.”

The availability of our facial recognition technology on Blaize devices is a boon to the current environment where a global shortage of GPUs exists. With our edge-to-cloud approach, each camera can be made smart in any given surveillance system, and one edge device can process several video streams. Since host processors are not needed with the Blaize Pathfinder P1600 SoM, users can simply plug them in and instantly use them for their specific use case.

Delve deeper into our solutions and catch both the Innovatrics and Blaize teams at the Embedded Vision Summit (Blaize Booth #506) in Santa Clara, California, on May 17-18 and the Embedded World (Innovatrics booth #338 in hall 4) in Nuremberg, Germany, on June 21-23. Follow our official LinkedIn account for more details.

Innovatrics is an independent EU-based provider of trusted identity and biometric solutions for governments and enterprises. Our algorithms consistently rank among the fastest and most accurate in fingerprint and face recognition. Since 2004, we have partnered with all types of organizations to build trusted and flexible biometric identification solutions benefiting more than a billion people worldwide. www.innovatrics.com

With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

