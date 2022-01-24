Verint Partners Recognised for Excellence at EMEA Summit

WEYBRIDGE, England & MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, celebrated its partners across the EMEA region and announced the organisations honoured for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions and helping customers succeed. The awards were presented during the company’s Partner Summit event held in Mallorca, 11-13 May.

The judging panel selected each winner based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer value during the past year. The following organisations were recognised for success in customer engagement across consulting, marketing, cloud transition and project wins:

Partner of the Year – Avaya

Support Partner of the Year – Sabio Group

Compliance Partner of the Year – Luware

Cloud Partner of the Year – Five9

Partner Deal of the Year – Sabio Group

Compliance Partner Deal of the Year – TDS

Rising Star Award – evcoms

Marketing Partner of the Year – Axcess Nordic

The Partner Summit was attended by organisations from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa that represent a wide range of industries, customer engagement environments, and technologies. The two-day event featured a combination of sessions featuring strategies and updates on cloud offerings and solutions including Workforce Engagement, Experience Management and Digital-First Engagement. Verint hosted a gala dinner and awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its EMEA partners.

“The value that our partners add at every stage of the customer journey plays a pivotal role in our business success, and we are delighted to congratulate this year’s winners on their great achievements,” says Verint’s Mike Pryke-Smith, vice president, partner and alliances EMEA. “During our Annual Partner Awards, we applaud our partners for their great work across a wide range of industries, customer environments, and technologies. In reflecting on the successes of the past year, the judging panel selected each winner based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer success.”

The Verint Partner Program has more than 350 partners in more than 100 countries across the globe. Verint partners have access to market leading technology, training, best practices and other resources to successfully implement customer engagement solutions in the cloud, on premises, or in a hybrid environment. Partners are selected based on their expertise, innovation and dedication to helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences.

